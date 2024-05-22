Post Office Inquiry watch LIVE: Ex-boss Paula Vennells tells Horizon IT inquiry she's 'very sorry' for suffering

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells has apologised to postmasters and their families who “suffered” from the Horizon IT scandal as she began her evidence to the inquiry.

The disgraced ex-chief executive was sworn in after being mobbed by photographers and journalists as she made her way to the hearing in central London, where she is set to be questioned under oath across three days.

Hundreds of subpostmasters were prosecuted by the business between 1999 and 2015 after Horizon, owned by Japanese company Fujitsu, made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

On Tuesday, an email surfaced which appeared to show Ms Vennells describe potential wrongful convictions of subpostmasters as “very disturbing” more than a year before the company halted prosecutions.

Ms Vennells, an ordained priest who was Post Office boss from 2012 to 2019, has been urged by the scandal’s victims to tell the truth in the lead-up to her evidence and “come clean” with any personal wrongdoings.

Vennells pressed on how she could not have known what was going on

10:38 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Jason Beer KC has repeatedly pressed Ms Vennells on the question posed by Ms Greene - how could she not have known about what was going on at the Post Office?

Ms Vennells initially appeared evasive, describing the situation as “so complex”, and saying: “It’s a question I have asked myself as well...I wished I had known.”

Pressed further by Mr Beer, she said the issue goes back to her earlier point about information that was and was not made available to management.

She added there were also possible issues with “Fujitsu not sharing as much as it could or should have done”.

She said “people knowing the [Horizon] system itself lacked integrity” could also have been behind the issues.

She added: “I had no idea that it [the HorizonIT software] had been designed for a totally different purpose.”

Vennells describes scandal as 'terrible miscarriage of justice'

10:33 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The final page of Ms Vennells’ 775-page witness statement also ends on an apology.

The page, which has been shown to the hearing, reads: “I finish this statement by repeating my apologies to the subpostmasters and their families and to all who have suffered so much from this terrible miscarriage of justice.

“Their lives were torn apart by being wrongly accused and wrongly prosecuted as a result of the Horizon system.

“I am truly sorry and will [be] so for the rest of my life.”

The final page of Ms Vennells’ 775-page witness statement (Horizon IT Inquiry)

'I think you knew', former Royal Mail CEO tells Vennells in texts shown to inquiry

10:29 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The inquiry has been shown a series of text messages between Paula Vennells and former Royal Mail CEO Moya Greene, in which the latter accuses Ms Vennells of knowing about the scandal.

“I think you knew,” said Ms Greene, a Canadian businesswoman who headed the Royal Mail until 2018, in the messages.

“No Moya, that isn’t the case,” responded Ms Vennells.

Ms Greene asks her: “How could you not have known?”

Ms Vennells appears not to answer that question, in the messages.

'I have no sense there was any conspiracy' says Vennells

10:23 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ms Vennells has said she does not believe there was a conspiracy at the Post Office to keep information from her, but rather “mistakes” were made.

She said she has been “disappointed” - particularly during the course of the inquiry so far - to learn that “people knew more than perhaps either they remembered at the time or I knew of at the time”.

“I have no sense that there was any conspiracy at all,” she said.

“My deep sorrow in this is that I think individuals, myself included, made mistakes - didn’t see things, didn’t hear things.

“I may be wrong...But conspiracy feels too far-fetched.”

Vennells suggests there were problems with the way issues were reported to her as CEO

10:22 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Asked why so much information about the emerging scandal apparently didn’t reach her while she was CEO, Ms Vennells said there were fundamental issues with the way problems were reported.

She said that when it came to bugs and defects in the Horizon system, only issues of a certain magnitude would cross the desks of her and the board.

She suggested issues affecting a large number of Post Offices would reach them, but not individual cases.

“One of the biggest challenges...is realising how much went on at an individual postmaster level,” she said.

“When a bug affected large numbers of Post Offices or there was an outage that affected a large number...they were raised

“But if a single postmaster made a call X number of times to a service centre, it wouldn’t have been picked up.”

She suggested it is difficult to balance being at the helm of a “large and complex” organisation like the Post Office, while being aware of “individual” issues.

'I was too trusting' says Vennells

10:08 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Former Post Office CEO Ms Vennells has told the inquiry she was “too trusting”.

Lead counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC said: “Do you think you are the unluckiest CEO in the United Kingdom?”

Ms Vennells replied: “As the inquiry has heard, there was information I wasn’t given and others didn’t receive as well.

“One of my reflections of all of this – I was too trusting.

“I did probe and I did ask questions and I’m disappointed where information wasn’t shared and it has been a very important time for me… to plug some of those gaps.”

Hearing briefly suspended by fire alarm test

10:06 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The hearing has been briefly suspended for a scheduled fire alarm test, but has now resumed.

Vennells opens with apology to subpostmasters and their families

10:01 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ms Vennells has asked if she could make a short statement to the hearing, before cross-examination begins.

She said: “I would just like to say...how sorry I am for all that subpostmasters and their families and others have suffered as a result of all of the matters that the enquiry has been looking at for so long.

She said she has seen all the witness impact statements and “was very affected by them”.

“I remember looking at one subpostmaster...who said he would like somebody to go and stand outside his Post Office with them so people could know what he had been through.

“I would do that. I am truly sorry.”

To Alan Bates and campaigners who have fought for justice, she added: “I and those I worked with made their work so much harder and I am truly sorry for that.”

Vennells has provided around 800 pages of witness statements

09:55 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The hearing has just heard that Ms Vennells has submitted two written witness statements.

One of these is a hefty document at 775 pages long. The second is 23 pages long.

Paula Vennells is sworn in

09:52 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ms Vennells is now being sworn in, as the inquiry gets underway.

Ms Vennells is now being sworn in, as the inquiry gets underway.

‘For god’s sake, speak truth’: ex-subpostmasters call for honesty from Vennells

09:49 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Former subpostmasters have called for honesty from Ms Vennells ahead of her oral evidence the inquiry, imploring her: “For god’s sake, speak truth.”

Seema Misra and Lee Castleton are both victims of the Horizon scandal.

Ms Misra, who ran a Post Office in West Byfleet, Surrey, was jailed in 2010 after being accused of stealing £74,000. She was pregnant at the time.

Former sub-postmistress Seema Misra outside the Post Office inquiry at Aldwych House (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Asked what she would say to Ms Vennells, Ms Misra said outside Aldwych House on Wednesday: “Please, for god’s sake, speak truth.

“That’s what we all deserve, we’ve been fighting such a long time…we want to know exactly what happened.”

Lee Castleton, from Bridlington, East Yorkshire, was found to have a £25,000 shortfall at his branch in 2004. He was made bankrupt after he lost his legal battle with the Post Office.

Former Post Office worker Lee Castleton outside the inquiry on Wednesday (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

He said he is hoping to hear “the truth”, adding: “I’m really looking forward to listen to what [Ms Vennells] has to say.

“It’s a good platform for her to finally speak...I think it’s important that she is listened to and heard and then we can all judge that,” he said.

The Post Office scandal – a timeline of key events

09:35 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Hearing to begin shortly

09:30 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Today’s hearing is due to begin at 9.45am, with Ms Vennells giving evidence to the inquiry for the first time.

We’ll be bringing you all the key updates throughout the day. You can also watch the hearing live at the top of this page.

Newly surfaced email suggests Vennells knew about 'disturbing' cases a year before prosecutions were halted

09:21 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ms Vennells is due to be questioned after a day after an email surfaced in which she appeared to describe potential wrongful convictions of subpostmasters as “very disturbing” more than a year before the company halted prosecutions.

Hundreds of subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office between 1999 and 2015 after accounting software Horizon, owned by Japanese company Fujitsu, made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

The email in question was reportedly sent by Ms Vennells in October 2013.

ITV News reported the email, as well as a recording of a phone conversation involving the then-CEO, confirmed she was sent case files of eight subpostmasters.

Ms Vennells, an ordained priest, was Post Office boss from 2012 to 2019.

Paula Vennells mobbed by press as she arrives at inquiry

09:13 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells has been mobbed by photographers and reporters this morning, as she arrived in Aldwych, central London, to give evidence before the Horizon IT scandal inquiry.

The disgraced ex-chief executive is due to begin her three days to the inquiry, amid claims she covered-up the Post Office’s knowledge of bugs in the faulty accounting software.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

The 65-year-old was surrounded by press as she exited a car a short distance from the venue, and was eventually escorted by police.