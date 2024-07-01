President Biden to Respond to Supreme Court’s Trump Immunity Ruling — Watch Livestream

President Joe Biden is speaking out following a landmark Supreme Court decision that says former president Donald Trump may claim immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts done during his time in office.

Biden will speak live on Monday at 7:45 pm ET about the decision and its repercussions on our system of government; watch his speech live via CBS News in the video above.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court handed down a 6-3 decision stating that Trump may be immune from prosecution if his alleged crimes were committed in his official capacity as president. “Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of presidential power requires that a former president have some immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts during his tenure in office,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion. “At least with respect to the President’s exercise of his core constitutional powers, this immunity must be absolute.”

Roberts did add that not all actions taken by a president are official, and “the President is not above the law.” But in a dissent from Justice Sonia Sotomayor, she said the ruling “makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of Government, that no man is above the law… The relationship between the President and the people he serves has shifted irrevocably. In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law.”

The ruling throws into question several criminal trials that Trump is currently facing, including a federal indictment for election subversion stemming from his actions leading up to the January 6th riots in Washington, DC. That case is what led to the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday, with the Court rejecting a decision from a federal appeals court that found that Trump had no immunity for any alleged crimes he may have committed as president.

