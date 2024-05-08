Pride flag event shows support for diversity in Sussex: organizer

A pride flag raising at Sussex Town Hall will celebrate growing support for diversity in the community, organizers say.

Chroma NB is hosting a flag-raising ceremony May 17 at 2:30 p.m. to commemorate the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Chroma NB board member Chelsie Nightingale said Monday this will be the first time a pride flag has been flown at town hall.

"I think things have changed a little bit, we're seeing more recognition for diversity and inclusion in the community," Nightingale said. "I'm really excited that we're going to have the first pride flag flown downtown, right there on Main Street."

The observance is a commemorative day with ceremonies in 130 countries, according to may17.org. May 17, 1990, is the date that the World Health Organization resolved to stop classifying homosexuality as a mental disorder.

"This is a commemorative day ... to pay respects to those who have experienced homophobia, biphobia and transphobia, and also to bring light to the fact this is still very pervasive in our communities," Nightingale said. "Given the climate of today, it's really important that we are recognizing it and calling it out."

The half-hour event will feature speeches from representatives from Chroma NB and Saint John Pride, which both serve the Sussex area, as well as local members of the LGBTQ+ community. Nightingale said anyone interested in speaking can also reach out to organizers.

"We'll raise the flag after everybody has time to speak, and we're hoping it's a really important visual of the solidarity with the queer community right here in Sussex," Nightingale said.

Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne said in an email that the town has a "long-standing practice" of letting organizations fly their flags during days of "provincial or national recognition."

"We view the request from Chroma NB as any other, and are happy to accommodate their wishes," he said.

Nightingale said in recent years they've seen good solidarity from town council, saying that last year the group painted rainbow designs on parking spaces at the community services offices in Sussex Corner and it was "quite well received."

"We're a smaller community that hasn't quite been on the map yet for celebrating Pride and being fully welcoming to the queer population," Nightingale said. "It's really significant each time we have one of these events, because as a queer person who grew up in Sussex, we didn't have that representation or that visibility of our own identities."

She said the need for solidarity is important to help older LGBTQ+ people feel safe in their hometown, and also help support younger LGBTQ+ people now "realizing their own identities" who need to see themselves represented to feel that they can stay in the region and start a family.

"Traditionally, we've heard a lot of the queer community leaving their small town and really not coming back because they hadn't felt ... welcomed there," Nightingale said. "We're welcoming diversity and we're trying to foster an inclusive environment so that ... we continue to grow and flourish as a community."

More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/795439688804320.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal