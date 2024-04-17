Prime suspect in murder of woman at £4million Hyde Park mansion 'has fled abroad', inquest told

Kamonnan Thiamphanit was known to her friends as Angela (Met Police)

The killer of a Thai woman at a £4m mansion near Hyde Park is believed to have fled the UK after stabbing her to death, an inquest heard.

Kamonnan Thiamphanit, 27, was found with fatal wounds last week at the property she had been renting as an Airbnb.

Detectives believe that Ms Thiamphanit, known to her friends as Angela, knew her attacker and let them into her flat in Bayswater.

Her body was found at the property in Stanhope Place at around 8.30am on April 8.

DCI Alison Foxwell told the hearing at Westminster Coroner's Court on Tuesday: “Angela which is what she was known as while here in the UK had been renting out the property as an Airbnb.

“We believe that the person who attacked her was known to her, this isn't a stranger attack but at some point after the 6 April at 6.15am she was attacked in the address and sustained a number of stab injuries.

“We are currently seeking the perpetrator but cannot give much more information about that at this stage, I'm afraid.”

Coroner Fiona Wilcox pressed the officer on whether she could give further details to the court.

DCI Foxwell said: “We have a named individual. I think it unlikely that the person will be arrested in the next two weeks.

“We are asking the CPS whether we have sufficient evidence to extradite somebody from outside the UK.”

Ms Thiamphanit was described as working in property.

The inquest a heard how she was identified by fingerprints through immigration records and her mother in Thailand had been informed of her death.

Forensics at the murder scene (Getty Images)

A post mortem concluded she had died from multiple stab injuries.

The five-storey building where she died was the former home of the Ethiopian Embassy and is in a prime location close to Hyde Park.

Ms Wilcox passed on her condolences to Ms Thiamphanit's family in Thailand and then released the body.

She said: “It is very unlikely that I am going to get a request from a defendant for a second post mortem within 28 days of death, so I will release the body.”