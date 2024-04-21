Prince County road closed as fire breaks out in abandoned home
Freetown Road in Prince County, P.E.I., is closed in both directions as firefighters battle a fire at an abandoned, two-storey home in the area.
Detours are in place and RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area.
There were no occupants in the home and no injuries, said RCMP spokesperson Scott Ferris.
Fire departments from Borden, Crapaud, New London, Kinkora and Kensington responded to the call.
Ferris said the fire is under control.