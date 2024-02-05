Prince Harry to travel to UK to see King 'in coming days' after cancer diagnosis

The Duke of Sussex has spoken with the King about his cancer diagnosis and will travel to the UK to see him in the coming days, a source close to Harry said.

The King has started treatment today, a Buckingham Palace statement says.

The palace has not confirmed what type of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has.

The diagnosis comes following treatment for an enlarged prostate, although the palace says he does not have prostate cancer.

