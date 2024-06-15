Prince Louis Steals the Show as He Dances, Yawns and Plays with Curtain Cords at Trooping the Colour

The young royal got a laugh from mom Kate Middleton...and an apparent scolding from sister Princess Charlotte

Prince Louis is once again stealing the show at Trooping the Colour.

The 6-year-old prince appeared with his family at King Charles' birthday parade in London on June 15, and he quickly won the internet's hearts again while watching the presentation from the Major General's Office overlooking Horse Guards' Parade.

In a funny clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), Prince Louis was seen swaying his hips from side to side as he danced to the band's music. Although his moves seemed to get a laugh from mom Kate Middleton, his older sister Princess Charlotte seemed less than impressed! The 9-year-old princess appeared to tell Louis to "stop" as she exchanged words with him.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Prince Louis attends Trooping the Colour in London on June 15

In another cute moment, Prince Louis played with a curtain cord as he sat and chatted with Princess Kate, 42.

Prince Louis was spotted in another clip shared on social media yawning on the balcony during the ceremony. He memorably let out a similarly big yawn at King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023. (Shortly after, he left the crowning ceremony for a little bit before rejoining his family for the carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace and balcony appearance after.)

Prince Louis — who sported his go-to ensemble for royal events, shorts with knee socks paired with a blazer and tie — rode in a horse-drawn carriage with Princess Kate and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the procession through London, riding in the Glass Coach to shield them amid the gloomy weather. Built in 1881 and purchased for King George V’s coronation in 1911, the carriage has been used in many royal events and even brought royal brides to their weddings, including Princess Anne in 1973, Princess Diana in 1981 and Sarah Ferguson in 1986.

Prince Louis and Princess Kate sat side-by-side facing forward while Prince George and Princess Charlotte sat across from them for the journey from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards' Parade.

Alamy

Prince William and Princess Kate's joint social media page posted an Instagram Reel of their arrival at the ceremony on June 15 as they headed into the horse-drawn carriage to the parade.

“All set for The King’s Birthday Parade!” their team wrote in the caption.

In the clip, Prince Louis waved as he waited with Princess Kate and his siblings to be seated in the carriage.

Kate’s attendance at the Trooping the Colour marks her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

The Princess of Wales’ appearance comes after she confirmed she would be attending the parade on June 15, as she shared a candid message on her health status and recovery amid chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.



James Veysey/Shutterstock Prince Louis attends Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024

As one of the youngest royal family members, Prince Louis is known for showing off his playful personality at royal events. At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, he brought charm and laughter to the festivities due to his enthusiastic waves, animated faces and interactions with older siblings.

"He's a cheeky monkey — a typical third child," someone who knows the family told PEOPLE following the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne. "It's nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself."

Even Prince William and Princess Kate couldn't help but acknowledge their son's scene-stealing behavior. The royal couple ended the four days of celebrations by sharing a social media post that said, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…" with the eyes emoji.

