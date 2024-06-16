Bette Midler, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Susan Sarandon and Megan Mullally Bring Hilarity in “The Fabulous Four ”Trailer

The star-studded comedy is in theaters July 26

The Fabulous Four now has its very own fabulous trailer.

Bette Midler, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Susan Sarandon and Megan Mullally all star in the first trailer for the Jocelyn Moorhouse–directed comedy that debuted during the 2024 Tony Awards broadcast on Sunday, June 16.

The film follows "three lifelong friends who travel to Key West, Florida, to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn,” per a synopsis.

And it's trailer gives fans a closer look at just how Marilyn (played by Midler, 78) and her fellow leading ladies butt heads — and make a few hilarious TikToks — along the way.

In the trailer, the four college pals — Marilyn, Kitty (played by Ralph), Lou (played by Sarandon) and Alice (played by Mullally) — have run-ins with social media stardom, stopping thieves on the sidewalk, and even smoking marijuana before joining Marilyn on her special day.

Bleecker Street Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Bette Midler in "The Fabulous Four"

The trailer kicks off with Midler's Marilyn raving about the "old gang" being "back together" before quickly transitioning into a scene where Ralph's Kitty details the "near religious experience" of her edibles to Mullally's Alice.

Later, the pair find themselves on a plane together, when Alice asks a flight attendant for "a tiny bit of weed."

Bleecker Street Bette Midler appears in 'The Fabulous Four'

Sarandon's Lou, on the other hand, is introduced as a loving cat mom, whom Alice goes off on in a later scene.

"You're gonna be an old cat lady and you're gonna be alone, and you're gonna have to have sex with your cat," she says, before insisting, "people do it."

After the death of Marilyn's husband John, the crew's recently-widowed college bestie invites them to her wedding as bridesmaids, and shenanigans commence.

Bleecker Street Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Bette Midler smile together in 'The Fabulous Four'

“Once [in Florida], sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there are enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected," the synopsis adds.

The movie also stars Bruce Greenwood and Sons of Anarchy alum Timothy V. Murphy.

The Fabulous Four is in theaters July 26.

