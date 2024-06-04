Prince William to Take on Key Role in Japanese State Visit to the UK

When the British Prime Minister called a UK general election many events on the royal calendar were thrown into question, including the State Visit from the Emperor of Japan. But today it is announced that the visit will go ahead and will take place from Tuesday, June 25 to Thursday, June 27.

“Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan will pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom as guests of His Majesty The King from Tuesday 25th to Thursday 27th June 2024,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement today. The program will include the usual official ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade as well as State Dinner at Buckingham Palace. The Japanese couple will arrive a few days earlier, on Saturday June 22, and carry out a private program of events ahead of their official welcome.

Pool - Getty Images

The royal roles for the State Visit were also detailed by Buckingham Palace today as the working royals each take on different sets of responsibilities. Prince William will greet the Emperor and Empress on behalf of the King at their hotel on Tuesday morning before accompanying them to the official welcome at Horse Guards Parade. There, the King and Queen will formally welcome them before traveling with them to Buckingham Palace. Several members of the royal family will attend the State Dinner that evening, although details of the guests have not yet been outlined.

One Wednesday, June 26, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will join the Emperor and Empress for for a banquet at the Guildhall hosted by the Lord Mayor. On Thursday June 27 the Emperor and Empress will formally bid farewell to the King and Queen at Buckingham Palace before traveling to Windsor where the Emperor will privately lay a wreath on the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II in the King George VI Chapel.

The Princess of Wales, who is receiving treatment for cancer, is not listed among the royals taking part in the visit. Last week, it was announced that Kate will be replaced by Lieutenant General James Bucknall, who will take the salute at the Colonel’s Review on June 8 ahead of Trooping the Colour. Last month, the Palace gave an update on one of the Princess’s early years projects, during which it was made clear that she will return to work only when given the green light by doctors.

The royal family’s diary of official engagements has been modified since it was announced that the UK will have a general election on July 4. The Palace said that engagements that could divert or distract from the election campaign would be postponed. As a politically neutral figure, it is important that the monarch is not seen to in any way influence the outcome of anyone’s campaign.

