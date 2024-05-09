Prince William Kicks Off First Overnight Work Trip Since Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis

"William is staying positive for Kate and the children," a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE

Prince William embarked on a two-day visit to the southwest of England on May 9, stepping out in Newquay to visit the site of the Duchy of Cornwall’s innovative housing project aimed at addressing homelessness.

This marks the Prince of Wales' first overnight trip since his wife Kate Middleton, 42, received her cancer diagnosis and began chemotherapy, prompting William, 41, to adjust his schedule to support her and their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

The Princess of Wales remains out of the public eye while receiving treatment, but a close source tells PEOPLE there’s a palpable sense of "positive vibes" and an "optimistic mood."

The prince has been steadfastly there for his wife since she announced the diagnosis on March 22. "William is staying positive for Kate and the children," a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's cover story.

Inheriting the $1 billion Duchy of Cornwall estate and the title of Duke of Cornwall following Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022, William continues the historical tradition of the Duchy providing income (estimated at $30 million) to support the heir to the British throne and his family.

The Duchy of Cornwall is a large estate owned by the Prince of Wales, which includes land, farms, houses, and other assets. It generates income that supports the Prince of Wales, his family, and his charitable activities.

William's innovative housing project, announced earlier this year, will offer 24 homes with comprehensive support for locals experiencing homelessness, a collaborative effort between the Duchy and Cornish charity St Petrocs.

Inspired by Homewards, a program led by The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, the homes in Nansledan, Newquay, designed by local architects to Passivhaus standards, will provide temporary accommodations with pathways to permanent housing and community integration.

During his visit, Prince William will meet with Duchy representatives overseeing the project's development, interact with St Petrocs CEO Henry Meacock, and engage with a resident benefiting from the program's support.

Homewards will evaluate the project's impact and share insights with similar initiatives nationwide, highlighting Prince William's commitment to innovative solutions and community welfare.

Additionally, William will spend time at Fistral Beach, learning from local organizations working to maintain beach safety for all visitors.

On Friday, the prince will head to the Isles of Scilly.



