Prince William pulls out of godfather's memorial service at Windsor Castle due to 'personal matter'

Prince William, the Prince of Wales (AP)

The Prince of Wales has pulled out of attending the memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle due to a personal matter, Kensington Palace said.

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.

The Prince of Wales called the Greek royal family who are attending the service to let them know he was unable to attend. He had been expected to give a reading.

The late King Constantine of Greece, who died in January last year, was William’s godfather.

The service is expected to include many of the royal family alongside several of the ruling houses of Europe including the former King of Spain.

King Constantine died 'of a stroke' in January 2023, local media reported, following several hospital admissions in the months before.

The royal, the only son of King Paul and Queen Frederica, was nephew to the late Duke of Edinburgh and godfather to Prince William.

More to follow.