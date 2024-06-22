Watch: Prince William shows off his dance moves at Taylor Swift's Wembley gig

Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday by taking his children to see Taylor Swift perform at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Kensington Palace posted a picture on social media of William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Swift as she took a selfie of them backstage before the Friday night concert.

Footage has also been released showing William dancing in the crowd.

Dressed in a buttoned-down shirt and blazer, he is seen swaying his arms and getting into the music on the terrace.

🚨| Prince William vibing and dancing along to "Shake It Off" at Night 1 of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in London! #LondonTSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/WYr5rG8DaL — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 22, 2024

“Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!”, the Palace’s social media post said.

Swift then posted a selfie of herself with William, the children and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” her post read.

The Princess of Wales stayed at home with Prince Louis.

Zara and Mike Tindall were also in attendance, along with socialite Cara Delevingne, actress Salma Hayek and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Sir Keir tweeted a picture with his wife Victoria, captioned: “Swift campaign pit stop”.

Meanwhile, American footballer Kelce flew in from the US to see Swift for the first time in a month, and the singer was seen waving at him during the song ‘So High School’.

Prince William has seen Swift perform before. In 2013, he joined her and Bon Jovi on stage at a Centrepoint fundraiser in London, where they performed ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’.

Swift will also play in Wembley on Saturday and Sunday before returning for five more dates in August.

Opening the show, she told the crowd: “What an absolute honour it is to say these words to you – London, welcome to the Eras tour.

“I’m going to say something that is going to sound crazy but it’s true – there are 88,446 people in this stadium.

Swift will return to Wembley in August (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

“Look what you’ve done for us London, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She continued: “Thinking about how many people I’m looking at and how you could spend your time in the most exhilarating city in the world, especially on a Friday night in the summer on a beautiful day in London, and you decided to be here

“Thank you for all the effort you made to be here, dressing up to be here, memorising song lyrics to be here.”

During the show, Swift reminisced about gigs at King’s College London and the Shepherd’s Bush Empire that she performed earlier in her career.

You just continued to support me more and more and the rooms got bigger then bigger and now you’ve done this, sold out three nights in June and five in August.

Taylor Swift at Wembley (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

“I’m not the best at maths but I think that means we get to play Wembley Stadium eight times.”

Swift has already played shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff. The tour will move onto Dublin next week.