Princess Anne out of hospital after being injured by horse

Princess Anne was being treated for minor injuries and concussion (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

The Princess Royal has left the hospital in Bristol where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion and has returned home.

The King's sister, 73, had been in Southmead Hospital since Sunday evening after she suffered concussion and minor head injuries when she was struck by a horse while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

Anne's concussion has meant precise details of the incident are not clear.

The princess's medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, said following the discharge of his wife: "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife's short stay."

On Wednesday he visited her in hospital for two and a half hours, leaving just before 2pm.

When asked whether his wife would leave hospital the same day, he said: "She'll be out when she's ready."

Sir Tim said on Tuesday that the princess was "doing fine, slow but sure". He was seen carrying a cool bag as he revealed he had taken her a "few little treats from home". The Princess Royal's daughter Zara Tindall also visited her mother for more than an hour on Tuesday afternoon.

Anne is a skilled horsewoman who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Dubbed the King's right-hand woman, she is a seen as the hardest working royal and known for her dedication to duty and no-nonsense approach.

An air ambulance was scrambled to take the princess to hospital following the incident, but she actually travelled by road after being treated by emergency services on site.