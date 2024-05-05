Princess Anne lays wreath at Battle of Atlantic ceremony; honours late Queen

VICTORIA — Princess Anne saluted Canadian veterans and current forces members today during a ceremony at British Columbia's legislature cenotaph commemorating the Second World War's Battle of the Atlantic.

The princess, King Charles's sister, laid a wreath during the ceremony to mark the war's largest and longest battle, during which Canada lost 24 warships and more than 4,300 Canadian forces and merchant marine members.

The ceremony was part of a three day Royal visit to the West Coast that concludes today. Previous stops saw her take part in the commissioning of the first Arctic patrol vessel for Canada's Pacific fleet in North Vancouver and tour the gardens at Victoria's government house.

Earlier today, Princess Anne planted a red flowering current tree and unveiled a plaque at government house to honour her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Volunteer gardeners at government house said Princess Anne expressed great interest in the various trees and plants on the grounds during her morning tour.

Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee, commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, says having the princess attend the Battle of the Atlantic ceremony and sail from North Vancouver to Esquimalt on board HMCS Max Bernays was an honour for Canada's navy.

