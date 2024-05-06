Princess Beatrice issues rare update on mother Fergie's cancer battle during TV interview

Princess Beatrice has given an update on her mother’s cancer diagnosis during a rare TV interview.

Sarah Ferguson, 64, was diagnosed with skin cancer only months ago after enduring a breast cancer battle last summer.

Beatrice shared that her mother is “doing really well” after receiving the all-clear from her recent "bumpy health scare."

Speaking during a live TV interview on This Morning, she said: “She's doing really well, thank you Josie. She had a bumpy health scare last year but she's all clear now. But I think at 64, she's thriving, she's been through so much, but now she's coming into her own.

“We are just reminded when any parent or individual has a health scenario, you really need to get the checks that you need to get as early as you possibly can. And both my sister and I are so proud of her for taking those steps to get those checks.”

Hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle then asked her about other royals with health issues, adding that King Charles and the Princess of Wales also received cancer diagnoses and are undergoing treatment.

Beatrice responded: "I know. There's nothing more important than family.

Beatrice also discussed her mother Fergie's guest stint on "This Morning" last year.

Fergie joined hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary for a November episode, surprising viewers by offering relationship advice that included wearing "saucy underwear" to spice things up in the bedroom.

Asked if she watched her mum on the show, Beatrice laughed, saying she did and admitted: "I thought it was one of the most hilarious segments I've seen for a while. I watched it half from behind the sofa and have like 'come on mum, you can do it!'"

Josie then expressed admiration for Fergie: "We're all big fans of your mum here on This Morning, will you send your mum our love?"

Beatrice replied: "Of course I will send my mum your best. When I'm back in the UK, maybe we can do something together."

In March, doctors told Fergie the good news that her malignant melanoma skin cancer had not spread.

This was her second cancer battle, following a diagnosis of breast cancer last year, which led to a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.