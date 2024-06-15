Princess Charlotte Is Stylish in a White Bow and Navy Dress at Trooping the Colour 2024

Kate Middleton made her big return to Trooping the Colour today, and all three of her children joined her in the carriage during the king’s birthday parade. Princess Charlotte in particular stood out, incorporating the ever-buzzy bow trend into her look with a statement white ribbon in her hair and bow on her navy nautical dress.

Some royal watchers pointed out Charlotte wore a similar look in white and red last year. She finished this year’s outfit off with white Mary Jane flats. Her mom wore white heels with her own Jenny Packham dress, making for a cute mother-daughter matching fashion moment.

In the carriage, Charlotte was by both her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis. All three kids matched each other in navy looks.

The young princess just turned nine last month. Kate and William shared a new photo of her to mark the milestone, writing, “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! 🎂 Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”

In December, People ran a story about how Charlotte looks after Louis in particular at events. Sophie Mirman, founder of children’s brand Trotters, spoke about the siblings’ relationship after Louis wore a peacoat and Chelsea boots from the brand to the Westminster Abbey Christmas service. “It’s so sweet seeing the three of them together and particularly Charlotte being super protective of her little brother,” Mirman shared.

Kate and William have sought to keep their children’s lives as private as possible so they can grow up with normalcy. One fun detail came out about Charlotte’s 7th birthday though: her getting a pony.

“The gift Charlotte wanted more than anything was a pony,” a source told Us Weekly in May 2022. “She has been taking horse riding lessons for over a year and is obsessed. William and Kate know that her passion for riding isn’t a [phase] and finally agreed to buy her one.”

The source added that Charlotte celebrated her big day with a birthday party her school friends attended: “She’s such a popular little girl and loved every minute of being center of attention.” That situation highlighted how well suited Charlotte is to her future royal role in the family, the source noted: “Being in the public eye comes naturally to her—she rarely feels intimidated or complains about it. It’s something she really enjoys.”

In addition to horses, Charlotte is a good student with a love of languages, the source revealed: “She’s a hard worker and right up at the top of her classes in most subjects. [She is] self-motivated and a delight [to those around her]. One of her biggest passions is language. She’s already well ahead of schedule and dipping in and out of a number of languages, though Spanish is her favorite.”



