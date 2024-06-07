Princess Eugenie Joins Cousin Prince William as a Guest at the Duke of Westminster's Wedding

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter sported green with a statement hat for the nuptials

Zak Hussein / SplashNews Princess Eugenie arrives for the wedding of the Duke of Westminster on June 7, 2024.

Princess Eugenie is attending the British society wedding of the year!

On June 7, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter stepped out at the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral in northern England. Princess Eugenie, 34, was all smiles when she arrived in a long-sleeved olive green dress with a pleated skirt, topping the look with a cream pillbox hat with netting.

Despite some wind, guests were all smiles as they headed into the Gothic church.

Other highlight arrivals included the groom's mother, Natalia, and sisters Lady Edwina Grosvenor, Lady Tamara and Lady Viola. Also among the 400 guests were brothers Thomas and Charlie van Straubenzee, who are close friends of Prince William and Prince Harry.

Samir Hussein/WireImage (From left) Natalia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster, Lady Edwina Grosvenor, Lady Tamara Grosvenor and Lady Viola Grosvenor arrive for the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on June 7, 2024.

Related: Olivia Henson Battles the Wind (in an Heirloom Tiara!) at Her High Society Wedding Attended by Royal Family

Princess Eugenie isn't the only member of the royal family to attend what's being hailed as the high-society wedding of the year. Her cousin Prince William was among the first to arrive as he took on a special role at the celebration. The Prince of Wales, 41, was tapped to act as an usher at his friend's wedding, helping guests find their seats for the ceremony.

Before he announced his engagement in April 2023, Hugh was considered one of Britain's most eligible bachelors in light of his family's fortune (estimated at around $12.8 billion) and many royal connections. He's a godson of King Charles as well as a godfather to Prince George, 10, and Prince Archie, 5.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this week that Prince Harry, 39, was invited to Hugh and Olivia's wedding. However, there was an acknowledgment on both sides that it would be difficult for him to attend.

Zak Hussein / SplashNews Princess Eugenie arrives for the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on June 7, 2024.

Related: Prince William's Low-Key Arrival in Sprinter Van for Duke of Westminster's Society Wedding of the Year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lived in California since stepping back from their royal roles in 2020, and no longer use their former home Frogmore Cottage in the U.K. A source describes the conversation between Hugh and Harry as an "understanding between the two friends." An insider close to the bride and groom tells PEOPLE that the friends mutually agreed to the arrangement.

The Duke of Sussex sends "his love and support and admiration for the couple" for their wedding day, the source tells PEOPLE.

Olivia was a beaming bride when she arrived at Chester Cathedral with her father, Rupert Henson, in a vintage Bentley for the ceremony that began at noon local time. She wore a romantic long-sleeved gown of ivory silk crepe satin and ivory silk organza by British bridal designer Emma Victoria Payne with bespoke embroidery and a keyhole back.

She accessorized with the Grosvenor family's Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara and a veil inspired by Olivia's great-great grandmother's veil from 1880.

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Olivia Henson arrives for her wedding to Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, on June 7, 2024.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Ahead of the wedding, a spokesperson for Hugh and Olivia said, "This is an incredibly special day for the Duke and Miss Henson and they are very much looking forward to the service. It means a lot to them to marry in Chester Cathedral, especially given the Grosvenor family’s long and close personal connection to both the Cathedral and the city of Chester. The couple have also been moved by the messages of support they have received from around the region and are hugely grateful that people want to share in their happiness."

"The Duke and Miss Henson have taken a great deal of care in planning the wedding, putting their own personal stamp on all the arrangements and have made a conscious effort to involve local and regional suppliers in several aspects of the day," they added.

Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty A scene of a street around Chester Cathedral on June 7, 2024.

Several local roads were closed around the couple's wedding church, and well-wishers brandishing Union Jack flags came out to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.