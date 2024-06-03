Princess Rajwa of Jordan Stars in New Maternity Photos on First Wedding Anniversary

Crown Prince Hussein opened up in a new interview about how his life has "changed for the better" after getting married

Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock

The Royal Hashemite Court released new maternity photos of Princess Rajwa of Jordan

The pictures were published on the first anniversary of her royal wedding to Crown Prince Hussein

The baby on the way, the couple's first, is expected to receive royal titles at birth, but only a male child will enter the line of succession

One year after her royal wedding to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, Princess Rajwa is gearing up for another major milestone: motherhood.

On June 1, the first anniversary of the couple's wedding in Amman attended by Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals from around the world, the Royal Hashemite Court released new maternity photos of the princess, 30. On April 10, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that Princess Rajwa was pregnant with their first child, due this summer.

The maternity photos showed Rajwa wearing a red pleated maxi dress by Alice and Olivia with gold statement earrings and two bangle bracelets, smiling outside as she cradled her bump.

Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Princess Rajwa of Jordan smiles in an undated portrait released by the Royal Hashemite Court on June 1, 2024, the first anniversary of her royal wedding to Crown Prince Hussein.

The baby on the way will be the first grandchild of Queen Rania and King Abdullah of Jordan, and a male child will become second in line to the throne of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The kingdom's constitution dictates that the throne is hereditary to the dynasty of King Abdullah Ibn Al-Hussein and passes in linear succession through male heirs. If the baby is female, there will be no change to the line of succession.

Crown Prince Hussein, 29, is heir to the throne, followed by his brother, Prince Hashem, 18. Queen Rania and King Abdullah are also parents to daughters Princess Iman, 27, and Princess Salma, 23, who are not in the line of succession.

Rajwa became a princess when she married Hussein last June, and it's expected that the baby on the way will receive the titles of His/Her Royal Highness and prince/princess.

Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Princess Rajwa of Jordan smiles in an undated portrait released by the Royal Hashemite Court on June 1, 2024, the first anniversary of her royal wedding to Crown Prince Hussein.

Shortly before his first wedding anniversary and the release of Princess Rajwa's maternity pictures, Crown Prince Hussein opened up about his marriage and excitement for fatherhood in a new interview that aired on May 26. Sitting down with Al Arabiya around the Silver Jubilee of his father, King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein said that his life "changed for the better" after getting married.

"It’s a great blessing that I found my life partner," he said, per a translation. "Marriage has helped me become more relaxed. Rajwa is calm, easy-going and funny."

"She has friends in Jordan from a long time ago, so she is accustomed to the country, which made things a lot easier for her," he continued. "Usually, we spend a lot of time at home. We can’t go out much, as you know," adding, "We are happy."

Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein on their June 1, 2023 wedding day.

Princess Rajwa was born in Saudi Arabia and attended college in the United States, earning a degree in architecture from Syracuse University in New York and a professional designation degree in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Hussein previously revealed that he met Rajwa "through an old friend from school." The Crown Prince of Jordan is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa attend the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup quarter-final football match on Feb. 2, 2024.

Looking ahead to welcoming their first child, Crown Prince Hussein said he and his wife are "very excited about the new phase."

"Everything will change with the kids, for sure. I don't know what to expect, but thank God we are excited and the family is excited too," he told Al Arabiya.

"My mother has already started shopping for baby stuff weeks ago," making a relatable revelation about his mom, Queen Rania. "Hopefully, it will be a wonderful phase."



