Princess of Wales is surprise guest for children and their supporters at Christmas tea party

The Princess with brothers George, 12, and Henry, 10, who invited Henry's music therapist Ray Travasso - KENSINGTON PALACE

The Princess of Wales celebrated the “village” it takes to raise a child as she hosted a surprise Christmas tea party for “very special young people” and those who support them.

The Princess left children and carers in delighted shock as she unexpectedly walked into a festive celebration in a London community centre.

Three young people associated with her charity patronages had been invited and asked to nominate the adults who have inspired and helped them.

At a table decorated with Christmas baubles, the Princess thanked the adults for all that they have done for the children and their communities.

Footage from the party will be shown on ITV on Christmas Eve, as part of the Princess’s Together at Christmas carol service.

The service was recorded at Westminster Abbey in early December, with 1,500 guests drawn from early years charities, experts and families the Princess has met over the years.

This year’s service focuses on the “vital importance” of early childhood. Kensington Palace said it was intended to thank “those who are supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years”.

The tea party was held a few weeks before the full concert. The Princess, wearing a festive red cardigan by Miu Miu, with a rose pattern and mother of pearl buttons, is photographed holding hands with Brenda Ford, a retired mental health nurse from Sussex who volunteers in local schools.

She was nominated by eight-year-old Jenson and Poppy, 11, for her work on an “intergenerational programme” in which primary school children work with the older generation to learn new skills.

In another picture from the event, the Princess laughs with brothers George and Henry, aged 12 and 10, who nominated Ray Travasso, a music therapist from the Princess’s patronage the East Anglia Children’s Hospice (EACH).

Mr Travasso has helped Henry and his family through music sessions after he was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at 18 months old.

Story continues

The Princess also met 13-year-old Rico and his football coach Russell Gray, who built his confidence through the sport in Manchester.

The concept of the tea party was to highlight the concept that “it takes a village to raise a child”. In particular, it encouraged children to invite a special adult in their lives other than a parent or carer.

The adult guests did not know they were meeting their young friends when they were invited for a mystery filming project by BBC Studios and the Royal Foundation. They were first surprised by the young people, and then by the Princess walking through the door .

Parts of the tea party will be shown during an ITV broadcast of the carol concert, in which the Princess will deliver a message to camera to thanks all those helping babies and young children “feel safe, valued and loved”

“Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby,” she will say.

“The arrival of every baby is a precious and momentous time, it brings us together to reflect on new beginnings and brings hope for the future.

“Throughout our earliest interactions, relationships and experiences, with those who love us, even before we are born, we lay the foundations to so much of what that future will depend on.

“But only by valuing and supporting the vital role of the adults in a child’s world can we hope to make a difference.”

She added: “This is not just making a difference to children today, it will go on to shape a happier, healthier, fairer world in the future.”

The Princess was joined at the live recording of the carol service by her husband and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Other guests included midwives, nursery teachers and baby bank volunteers as well as young families working with the Princess’s patronages.

One of the highlights of the show was an arrangement of Last Christmas by Wham!, played on John Lennon’s piano. The piano was bought by George Michael, a friend of Diana, Princess of Wales, and was loaned for the concert by his estate .

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will be shown at 7.45pm on ITV on Christmas Eve.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.