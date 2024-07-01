Prison guard accused of having sex with inmate at HMP Wandsworth freed on bail

A prison guard at HMP Wandsworth who is accused of having sex with an inmate on video has appeared in court for the first time.

Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, has been charged with misconduct in public office following the emergence of a video online last week.

It is alleged she is seen in the viral video performing a sexual act inside a cell within the historic prison, where she was employed as a guard.

De Sousa Abreu appeared in custody at Uxbridge magistrates court on Monday afternoon, wearing a prison-issue grey tracksuit for the hearing.

She spoke to confirm her name, date of birth and address, before magistrates agreed to release her on bail.

She had been held in custody by police following her arrest at Heathrow airport on Friday.

De Sousa Abreu, who sported a flash of bleached blonde hair, faced a barrage of abuse from members of the public as she left court, flanked by her solicitor and carrying a large brown suitcase.

She kept her face largely hidden from waiting photographers using her hoodie as a shield, before getting into a waiting car.

De Sousa Abreu, who lives in Fulham, was allegedly filmed as she engaged in a sexual act with a prisoner inside one of the jail’s cells.

According to the charge, De Sousa Abreu, a married mother and a Portuguese national, is accused of misconduct “while acting as a public officer, namely HMP Wandsworth Prison officer” between June 26 and June 28.

It is said she “willfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public's trust in the office holder by engaging in a sexual act with a prisoner in a prison cell”.

The video was reportedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth (PA Archive)

The case was sent to Isleworth crown court as the charge against her is ‘indictable only’ – too serious to be dealt with by magistrates.

De Sousa Abreu was ordered to appear next on July 29 when she will enter a plea.

After her arrest, the Metropolitan Police said: “A police investigation was launched on June 28 after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside HMP Wandsworth.

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office later that day.

“Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, of Fulham, was charged on June 29 with misconduct in public office. She will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 1.”

A Prison Service spokesman said: “Staff corruption is not tolerated and the former prison officer allegedly featured in this video has been reported to the police.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.”

De Sousa Abreu, of Lillie Road in Fulham, is accused of being the holder of a public office willfully misconducting herself. She did not enter a plea today.

She has already surrendered her passport, and magistrates agreed to bail with the conditions that she lives and sleeps each night at home, stays away from UK ports and airports, gives up her Portuguese ID card, and does not apply for international travel documents.

She will also be under a tagged curfew from 9pm to 7am.