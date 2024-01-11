How prison officers can be manipulated into sex by inmates

Prison

Ruth Shmylo was working as a prison officer at HMP Parc in Bridgend, South Wales, when an inmate initiated phone sex with her. The prisoner, Harri Pullen, was a convicted drug dealer serving a five-year sentence. Shmylo, 26, knew of his links to organised crime and feared she would risk “repercussions” if she reported his behaviour, Cardiff Crown Court heard last month. She repeatedly asked him to stop the phone sex, which she viewed as sexual harassment.

Shmylo’s trial for misconduct in public office resulted in her acquittal in December 2023.

The world of inappropriate relationships between inmates and a growing number of prison officers is inevitably murky.

It’s hard to know exactly how many genuine liaisons develop each year because many go undetected.

“For every one of these affairs or relationships that comes to light, I’m acutely aware that there will be others that never see the light of day,” says Professor David Wilson, a former prison governor who has worked at HM Prisons Finnamore Wood, Grendon and Woodhill, all in Buckinghamshire, and at Wormwood Scrubs in west London. “So we’re really dealing with the tip of the iceberg.”

Available evidence suggests, though, that these relationships are not only more common than we might like to think, but that they are on the increase.

Last year, the number of prison officers caught having affairs with inmates was found to have hit a record high, with 36 warders sacked for them since 2019. Some 31 female prison officers and five male warders were dismissed for misconduct in this period – almost double the 19 female staff sacked during the previous four years, according to Ministry of Justice figures released under Freedom of Information laws.

Among the officers caught was one who had sex with a prisoner in his cell at Maidstone Prison and had his baby. She received a suspended jail term in 2022.

At HMP Berwyn in north Wales, meanwhile, 18 female staff were found to have had relationships with inmates since the prison opened in 2017, according to separate figures obtained last March. But if Berwyn attracted attention for what appeared to be an especially high number, it was far from alone.

This week, Farah Naz, the aunt of Zara Aleena, said she was “deeply troubled” after her 35-year-old niece’s jailed killer, Jordan McSweeney, was allegedly caught having sex with a prison worker at Belmarsh. A 32-year-old woman, understood to have been employed at the south-east London prison, is under investigation for alleged misconduct in public office.

Jailed killer Jordan McSweeney allegedly had sex with a worker at South East London prison

“There seems to be something in the news every week about some illicit relationship between female [officers] and male prisoners,” says Vanessa Frake, former prison governor at Wormwood Scrubs and author of The Governor: My Life Inside Britain’s Most Notorious Prisons.

“Prisoners are very good at watching for vulnerabilities. They will start with the chat and see how far they can push it. If they’re told to bug off and keep it clean, then it’s end of [story]. But it’s when they’re not [that inappropriate relationships can happen], and it can start very subtly.”

While running Scrubs, where she worked from 2002 to 2013, Frake dealt with “several” such relationships between staff and inmates. She recalls one case in particular, of a female prison officer who was involved with an inmate in 2008.

“We caught her red-handed,” she says. “We had intelligence to say that she was bringing drugs in for a prisoner and that she was having an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner, and we targeted her and worked closely with the police and anti-corruption unit.”

The officer was jailed for seven years in 2009, after being convicted of possessing drugs for supply, and of misconduct in a public office.

Vanessa Frake worked as a prison governor at Wormwood Scrubs from 2002 to 2013 - PA Wire/Andrew Matthews

Yet, for every case that comes to court, insiders suspect there are others going unpunished. “Breaches of relationship boundaries between prisoners and staff are probably relatively common,” says a forensic psychologist who has worked in prisons in northern England and doesn’t want to be named.

“When you’re working side by side with people for long stretches of time, it’s easy for those breaches to happen in terms of disclosing personal information and becoming overly friendly, because prison is an intense environment and people are under a lot of stress and strain.”

Are these inappropriate relationships ever genuine romances? “Of course they’re not,” says Frake. “Prisoners do it to see what they can get out of it.”

In practice, this means they use the relationship to pressure the officer to provide them with contraband goods. “It will start with innocuous things and build up to things that are more frightening. It could be drugs or guns,” says Prof Wilson, who dealt with such incidents on a handful of occasions.

Officers of the opposite sex to inmates have been employed in prisons since 1982. While only four per cent of the prison population is female, almost 40 per cent of public sector prison staff are women.

“It appears men are targeting women and looking for that vulnerability,” says Frake. “These are predatory men, they’ve been predatory outside so there’s nothing stopping them being predatory inside.”

By the time the officer realises what’s happening, they’re “in too deep”, adds Prof Wilson. “They might believe it’s an authentic romantic relationship because the manipulation by the prisoner makes you feel it’s genuine and true, whereas it’s just a form of corruption.”

New recruits can now train as prison officers in as little as 10 weeks - PA/Danny Lawson

The Ministry of Justice attributed the recent increase in inappropriate prison relationships to a crackdown by an overhauled counter-corruption unit. But Frake suspects there are other reasons. Staff are on average younger and less experienced than previously, and lack support and sufficient training, she says. New recruits can now train as prison officers in as little as 10 weeks.

“They struggle to recruit in the prison service and there’s a high turnover of staff,” says Frake. “A lot of [the blame for inappropriate relationships] has to fall at the feet of the trainers and the training programmes – they’re not good enough. I was always taught there was a line, and you stay on one side of it and the prisoners stay on the other.”

Recruits can join the prison service at 18, which means, says Frake, “you’ve got babies teaching babies, and all this adds up to a lack of self-awareness and discipline in the job”.

Prof Wilson, who started his career in the early 1980s and was head of prison officer training for England and Wales from 1995 to 1997, agrees that today “very poor training” is at least in part to blame. “In my day, the training was four months,” he says. “They’re desperate to get [staff] into jails [now], and what suffers is the training. It takes two years to become a prison officer in Norway. [The system here] is absurd.”

Younger, less experienced staff may be more vulnerable to manipulation, the forensic psychologist suggests. “Someone with 18 months’ experience could now end up being the most experienced on a prison landing, which would never have happened five or six years ago,” she says.

Not only officers are targeted by inmates, but other prison staff too. “The [cases] I knew, it was always [other] staff in the jail, like addiction workers or nurses,” says former prison officer Alex McClintock, 49, who worked at HMP Perth until 2020. “They’ve maybe got a different relationship with prisoners.”

When McClintock started his career in the early Noughties, it was drilled into him not to reveal personal information to inmates that could be used to pressure him. “It was very much ‘us and them. Don’t tell them you’re married, don’t tell them you have kids.’ Some people wouldn’t even tell the inmates their [first] name.”

There’s more emphasis now on recovery and rehabilitation, he says. “More officers are talking to prisoners as human beings.”

HMP Berwyn, a category C prison, has taken a relatively liberal penal approach, promoting rehabilitation through a more domestic environment. Instead of cells there are “rooms”; instead of blocks, “communities”.

HMP Berwyn has taken a more liberal approach with their inmates - PA/Dan Kitwood

But a more progressive style is not necessarily a cause of more prison affairs. “It’s about power,” says the forensic psychologist. “If you put someone in prison, you strip them of their identity, their clothes, everything. You tell them when and what to eat and when they can speak to their family. The more controlled and restrained the environment is, the more they will try to take back some power.”

Sometimes they will attempt this via the manipulation of an officer. There’s a fine balance to be struck, she says. “How to be friendly without being friends? How do you maintain a relationship but still hold the power?”

Ultimately, how do you stop a respectful relationship becoming something more?

Staff must be able to openly report concerns about prisoners’ behaviour, says Frake. Management must act on intelligence they receive about relationships. And the risks of manipulation by prisoners must be properly discussed with the staff who are exposed to them.

The proper enforcement of justice is at stake, suggests Prof Wilson, since a failure to stamp out these incidents “makes a mockery of why we lock people up”. If those being punished can manipulate an agent of the state, “we are failing in the primary purpose of what we want prisoners to experience in our jails”.

The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.

