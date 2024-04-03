Private member's alcohol use education bill fails in P.E.I. Legislature

Liberal MLA Gord McNeilly, right, sits beside Kristen Cameron in the P.E.I. Legislature on Tuesday, as MLAs debated his private members bill on alcohol use education. Cameron was partially paralyzed by a drunk driver in 2010. (Submitted by Government of P.E.I. - image credit)

A P.E.I. private member's bill to fund alcohol use awareness from liquor sales has been rejected by the province's legislature on Wednesday.

The majority of MLAs voted against Liberal member Gord McNeilly's proposed legislation that would have diverted some liquor commission profits to health education.

The vote came a day after P.E.I. Finance Minister Jill Burridge said Liberal MLA's bill could not pass as it stands, and McNeilly replied he was not interested in amendments or sending it to a standing committee for further discussion.

The vote spells the end of the private member's bill, which would have seen three per cent of profits dedicated to programs supporting responsible liquor consumption.

Wednesday's vote saw all present Progressive Conservative MLAs vote against the bill, with Greens and Liberals voting in its favour.

During a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, Burridge expressed concern that the bill would supersede the budget process, despite containing a clause stating funds for those programs would have to be budgeted by the legislature.

She also presented information from the Chief Public Health Office that said there was global evidence that public education is ineffective at reducing alcohol consumption, and that some studies had found increased consumption in the wake of education campaigns.

P.E.I. Finance Minister Jill Burridge says a private members bill to divert some of the province's liquor revenues to alcohol use education cannot pass without amendments.

Finance Minister Jill Burridge says she would like to see the bill move forward, but can't support it as it stands. (Submitted by Government of P.E.I.)

"I don't think that this particular bill is the best way to go about achieving the outcomes that we all want to achieve," Burridge said on Tuesday. "With the bill the way it reads right now, and there's a few problems with it, we would have to vote it down today, but I don't want to do that.

"I want to take it to a standing committee and have more discussion on this."

'We have no alcohol strategy'

McNeilly said he is not interested in waiting for that.

"You send it to a standing committee, that's a year away, and we have the information," he said. "We have no alcohol strategy, minister. We have no wellness strategy.

"We have a health promotion unit that's doing their best but they're underfunded."

As for superseding the budget process, McNeilly said there are other examples of minimum-spending requirements in P.E.I. legislation, and he doesn't believe this is a problem.

Kristen Cameron, who was left paralyzed from the collarbone down after being hit by a drunk driver in 2010, was invited by McNeilly to the legislature to talk about the bill on Tuesday.

"This matters, this is a representation of a whole community of people — people that have been affected by drinking and driving," the 39-year old athlete said. "It's not just me because I'm in a wheelchair because I got hit by a drunk driver."

She acknowledged the bill was far from a complete solution, but said more funding for awareness programs would be a good start.

"Policy obviously needs to change, but why wouldn't we do a little bit of both?" said Cameron.

In response, Burridge thanked Cameron for sharing her story, saying, "We do have problems in P.E.I. that we have to work on ... We are listening."

The finance minister said the government is committed to dealing with irresponsible and unhealthy alcohol consumption, but will be looking at other ways of achieving those goals.

She added government spending on those initiatives will likely exceed the $750,000 that would have been mandated by McNeilly's bill.