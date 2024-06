Roberta Metsola, European Parliament President tells Euronews "from the first projections, it looks like the constructive pro-European centre has held."

According to projection results for the #EUElections2024, the conservative European People's Party (EPP) will take the highest number of seats - 181. The progressive Socialists and Democrats group (S&D) will take 135 seats and the centrist Renew Europe group 82 seats.