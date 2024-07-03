Problem parking sparks calls for review

Calls have been made for harsher parking restrictions in a town following an increase in complaints about cars being left on verges, on pavements and across driveways.

Residents living near Dorchester South train station in Dorset have told town councillors that rail commuters and town centre workers are using their roads for parking.

The area, including Cromwell Road and other roads off Monmouth Road, does not have many restrictions.

Councillors have said they want a review of parking in the county town.

Cars being parked on corners, on yellow lines, across driveways and on pavements has become increasingly common, according to locals.

When challenged, the drivers were likely to become aggressive, the Local Democracy Reporting Service heard.

Ward councillor Molly Rennie said people were "parking illegally".

"The problem is enforcement… we should be asking the parking people and police to walks the roads in the area more frequently, including at night,” she added.

Problem parking had also been seen in Icen Way, North Square and Fourgates Road, meaning emergency vehicles could sometimes struggle to get through, councillors told the planning meeting.

Councillor David Taylor said he often had problems getting his mobility scooter around the town because of badly parked cars.

“Enforcement is an issue on a town-scale," he said.

"People just don’t care and say to those who complain ‘what are you going to do about it?’”

Councillors said Dorset Council had promised a review of parking in the town years ago – but nothing ever came of it and requests for additional restrictions since then had been mostly been turned down.

