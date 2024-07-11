Proposed fish plant closures put 80 jobs at risk

Salmon processing facilities in Lewis could be shut down with the loss of about 80 jobs.

Owner Bakkafrost Scotland said closing its sites at Marybank and Arnish, near Stornoway, would be a temporary but extended measure.

The company said the move had been proposed because the majority of its fish were harvested in the first part of the year and there would be minimal activity for the facilities for the next 18 months.

Western Isles SNP MSP Alasdair Allan said Bakkafrost was one of the biggest employers in the area and losing so many jobs would be "devastating".

Faroese-owned Bakkafrost Scotland said: “Our board has been forced to consider extremely difficult scenarios in order to futureproof the business and secure our remaining staff across Scotland.

"One of the scenarios proposed is that we close the Arnish Harvest Station and the Marybank Processing Facility for an extended period.

“We intend to start a period of collective consultation with those potentially affected and hope to complete this over the coming weeks.”

'Grave blow'

Mr Allan said production at Marybank could be suspended until at least 2027.

He said he had been reassured there would be no job losses at the company’s fish farms across the Western Isles.

Mr Allan said: “Obviously this news is devastating for the Isle of Lewis, and it will be a deeply worrying time for the employees of the plant and their families.

“This is one of the island’s largest employers and these job losses will have other knock-on impacts on smaller local business."

The isles' Labour MP Torcuil Crichton said: “This is a grave blow for the Marybank employees - some of whom are long-serving and skilled staff - and the island economy.

“I have spoken to the company this week and realistically it does not look likely that the mothballed plant will be reopened.”