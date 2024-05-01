Large numbers of New York City police officers begin entering Columbia University campus

The Canadian Press
·6 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Large numbers of New York City police officers entered Columbia University late Tuesday, hours after the mayor said a pro-Palestinian protest that has crippled the Ivy League school for two weeks “must end now.”

The scene unfolded shortly after 9 p.m. as police, wearing helmets and carrying zip ties and riot shields, massed at the Ivy League university's entrance. The demonstrators had occupied Hamilton Hall, an administration building on campus, more than 12 hours earlier, spreading their reach from an encampment elsewhere on the grounds that's been there for nearly two weeks.

Shortly before officers entered the campus, the New York Police Department received a notice from Columbia authorizing officers to take action, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The NYPD's move came hours after the department's brass said officers wouldn’t enter Columbia’s campus without the college administration’s request or an imminent emergency.

Columbia's protests earlier this month kicked off demonstrations that now span from California to Massachusetts. As May commencement ceremonies near, administrators face added pressure to clear protesters.

More than 1,000 protesters have been arrested over the last two weeks on campuses in states including Texas, Utah, Virginia, North Carolina, New Mexico, Connecticut, Louisiana, California and New Jersey, some after confrontations with police in riot gear.

“Walk away from this situation now and continue your advocacy through other means,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams advised the Columbia protesters on Tuesday afternoon before the police arrived. “This must end now.”

The White House earlier Tuesday condemned the standoffs at Columbia and California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, where protesters had occupied two buildings until officers with batons intervened overnight and arrested 25 people. Officials estimated the northern California campus' total damage to be upwards of $1 million.

President Joe Biden believes students occupying an academic building is “absolutely the wrong approach,” and “not an example of peaceful protest,” said National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

Other colleges have sought to negotiate agreements with the demonstrators in the hopes of having peaceful commencement ceremonies. As cease-fire negotiations appeared to gain steam, it wasn’t clear whether those talks would inspire an easing of protests.

Northwestern University notched a rare win when officials said they reached a compromise with students and faculty who represent the majority of protesters on its campus near Chicago to allow peaceful demonstrations through the end of spring classes.

The nationwide campus protests began at Columbia in response to Israel’s offensive in Gaza after Hamas launched a deadly attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7. Militants killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took roughly 250 hostages. Vowing to stamp out Hamas, Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to the local health ministry.

Israel and its supporters have branded the university protests as antisemitic, while Israel’s critics say it uses those allegations to silence opposition. Although some protesters have been caught on camera making antisemitic remarks or violent threats, organizers of the protests, some of whom are Jewish, say it is a peaceful movement aimed at defending Palestinian rights and protesting the war.

On Columbia's campus, protesters locked arms early Tuesday and carried furniture and metal barricades to Hamilton Hall, among several buildings that were occupied during a 1968 civil rights and anti-Vietnam War protest. Demonstrators called the building Hind’s Hall, honoring a young girl who was killed in Gaza under Israeli fire.

The takeover came hours after protesters had shrugged off an earlier ultimatum to abandon a tent encampment Monday or be suspended — restricted from all academic and recreational spaces, allowed only to enter their residences, and, for seniors, ineligible to graduate.

Mahmoud Khalil, a lead negotiator before talks with the administration broke down over the weekend, was among the suspended students. His suspension letter — which he shared with The Associated Press — said he had refused to leave the encampment after prior warnings, but Khalil said he had abided by the university’s demand to vacate the encampment on the campus lawn by the Monday afternoon deadline.

Columbia spokesperson Ben Chang said in a statement that anyone occupying Hamilton Hall risked being expelled from the university for escalating the protest “to an untenable situation — vandalizing property, breaking doors and windows, and blockading entrances.”

Occupying protesters have insisted they will remain in Hamilton Hall until the university agrees to three demands — divestment, financial transparency and amnesty.

Students had defiantly set up tents again after police cleared an encampment at the university on April 18 and arrested more than 100 people. The students had been protesting on the Manhattan campus since the previous day, opposing Israeli military action in Gaza and demanding the school divest from companies they claim are profiting from the conflict.

The Columbia University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors said faculty’s efforts to help defuse the situation have been repeatedly ignored by the university’s administration despite school statutes that require consultation. The group warned of potential conflict between police officers nearby and protesters on campus.

“We hold University leadership responsible for the disastrous lapses of judgment that have gotten us to this point,” the chapter said in a statement late Tuesday. “The University President, her senior staff, and the Board of Trustees will bear responsibility for any injuries that may occur during any police action on our campus.”

Ilana Lewkovitch, a self-described “leftist Zionist” student at Columbia, said it’s been hard to concentrate on school for weeks, amid calls for Zionists to die or leave campus. Her exams have been punctuated with chants of “say it loud, say it clear, we want Zionists out of here” in the background, she said.

Lewkovitch, who identifies as Jewish and studied at Columbia’s Tel Aviv campus, said she wished the current pro-Palestinian protests were more open to people like her who criticize Israel’s war policies but believe there should be an Israeli state.

Adams claimed Tuesday that the Columbia protests have been “co-opted by professional outside agitators.” The mayor didn’t provide specific evidence to back up that contention, which was disputed by protest organizers and participants.

NYPD officials made similar claims about “outside agitators” during the huge, grassroots demonstrations against racial injustice that erupted across the city after the death of George Floyd in 2020. In some instances, top police officials falsely labeled peaceful marches organized by well-known neighborhood activists as the work of violent extremists.

___

Mattise reported from Nashville, Tennessee. Associated Press journalists around the country contributed to this report, including Colleen Long, Karen Matthews, Jim Vertuno, Hannah Schoenbaum, Sarah Brumfield, Stefanie Dazio, Christopher Weber, Carolyn Thompson, Dave Collins, Makiya Seminera, Philip Marcelo and Corey Williams.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Columbia University has not canceled its main graduation event.

Cedar Attanasio, Jake Offenhartz And Jonathan Mattise, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Residents of northern Israel brace for possible all-out war with Hezbollah

    HAIFA, Israel (Reuters) -Eli Harel was an Israeli soldier in his early thirties when he was sent into Lebanon in 2006 to battle fighters from the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah in a bloody, largely inconclusive month-long war. Now 50, Harel is ready to rejoin the army to fight the same group if shelling along Israel's northern border turns into a full-blown war with Iran's most powerful regional proxy. This time Israeli forces would face some of the most challenging fighting conditions imaginable, he said.

  • Blue Jays pitching prospect Brandon Barriera has hybrid Tommy John surgery

    Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Brandon Barriera has had hybrid Tommy John surgery. The ligament replacement and internal-brace procedure on his left elbow will likely take 12 to 18 months to heal. Nate Heisler, Barriera's agent, announced the operation on Monday morning and Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed it. Barriera was Toronto's first-round draft pick in 2022. The 20-year-old has a 13.50 earned-run average after lasting 1 1/3 innings in his only start this season for the Class

  • Animal activists thrilled after parts of Ontario agriculture law unconstitutional

    TORONTO — Animal advocates are celebrating after parts of a controversial Ontario agriculture law that made it illegal to get a job on a farm under false pretences to expose conditions inside were deemed unconstitutional. Justice Markus Koehnen struck down parts of Bill 156, the Security from Trespass and Protecting Food Safety Act, earlier this month after advocacy group Animal Justice, along with an activist and a journalist, launched a Charter challenge in 2021. They argued the new law infrin

  • Reported Indian role in assassination plots a 'serious matter', White House says

    The White House said on Monday it viewed the reported role of the Indian intelligence service in two assassination plots in Canada and the United States as a serious matter. The Washington Post reported that an officer in India's intelligence service was directly involved in a foiled plan to assassinate a U.S. citizen who is one of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most vocal critics in the United States.

  • Columbia Students Take Over Building in Protest

    Dozens of students at Columbia University in New York City have taken over a building on campus. The pro-Palestinian protesters barricaded themselves inside. Similar protests against Israel have been taking place at US college campuses. Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu is at Columbia with more.

  • Pro-Palestinian Sacramento State students protest Israel

    Several Sacramento State students have set up tents on campus in protest of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

  • Daily Briefing: A barricade of desks and chairs

    Columbia student protesters take over an academic building and more news to know on Tuesday.

  • Fight over Johnson’s fate heats to a boil as Democrats vow unprecedented rescue

    The simmering debate over the fate of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) reached a rolling boil on Tuesday when top Democrats vowed to shield the embattled GOP leader from a conservative coup — and immediately prompted the coup’s ringleader to pledge a vote to boot him from power. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who’s been sitting…

  • Why are pro-Palestinian US student protesters wearing masks on campus?

    An intense and organized effort to bring down personal and professional repercussions on participants is playing out online

  • We Don’t Need Warrior Cops Policing Campus Protests

    Suzanne Corderio / Getty“Rather than muzzle students, we should allow them to hear and be heard,” New York Times columnist Pamela Paul wrote recently. “It’s worth remembering how children once responded to schoolyard epithets: ‘Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never harm me.’ Narrow restrictions on putatively harmful speech leave young people distracted from and ill-prepared for the actual violence they’ll encounter in the real world.”It's good advice. Unfortunately, I've mis

  • 'This must end now,' says NYC Mayor as protesters take over Columbia University building

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed Tuesday that the protests at Columbia University have been “co-opted by professional outside agitators,” and urged students and protesters to continue their advocacy through other means.

  • China says rival Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah made 'encouraging progress' in talks in Beijing

    Representatives of rival Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah made “encouraging progress” in recent talks in the Chinese capital on promoting reconciliation, China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian gave few details at a daily briefing, but the meeting in Beijing is China's latest attempt to position itself as a broker in the Middle East as an alternative to the U.S. and its Western allies, most often seen as backing Israel. Lin said representatives of the two groups were invited by China and “recently came to Beijing to have an in-depth and candid dialogue on promoting Palestinian reconciliation.”

  • Protesters Barricade Door of Columbia University Building

    Pro-Palestinian protesters barricaded the door of a building on New York’s Columbia University campus early on Tuesday morning, April 30, after the university began suspending students who had failed to leave an encampment.A group of people left the encampment on campus just after midnight and entered Hamilton Hall, the New York Times reported.Footage by X user @Bwop shows the protesters using chair and tables to barricade a door to the building.Images published by the Columbia Daily Spectator, the student newspaper, showed broken windows and masked protesters using barricades and zip-ties to hold doors shut.An NYPD spokesperson told the paper that officers were outside of campus but were not entering. Credit: @Bwog via Storyful

  • Universities Face an Urgent Question: What Makes a Protest Antisemitic?

    NEW YORK — In a video shared widely online, a leader of the pro-Palestinian student movement at Columbia University stands near the center of a lawn on the campus and calls out, “We have Zionists who have entered the camp.” Dozens of protesters, who have created a tent village called the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment,” repeat his words back to him: “We have Zionists who have entered the camp.” “Walk and take a step forward,” the leader says, as the students continue to repeat his every utterance,

  • Bob Geldof says 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' supercut planned for 40th anniversary

    TORONTO — Bob Geldof is diving into the archives to create a new version of "Do They Know It's Christmas?" for its 40th anniversary this year. The Irish musician told The Canadian Press he's involved in a hoped-for supercut of the charity single that would blend vocals of pop stars from separate recordings of the song made over the decades. "Maybe put Harry Styles beside a young Bono," he mused in a recent phone call from France. "Just sonically, you mess up these generations all in one take." T

  • Parliament spaces out microphones after another interpreter is injured

    OTTAWA — The federal government has been forced to adjust the set-up in the House of Commons and committee rooms after another language interpreter suffered a significant hearing injury. The incident occurred April 8 during a closed-door meeting of the House foreign-affairs committee. "I always do caution everyone to pay attention to that, because we have had many incidents," Liberal MP Ali Ehsassi, the committee's chair, said Monday. "I certainly hope members (of Parliament) take it more seriou

  • Analysis-Inflation hasn't lost its grip on bond markets yet

    Government borrowing costs across developed economies saw their biggest jumps in months in April, evidence that bond markets are not yet out of the woods when it comes to inflation and the threat of higher-for-longer than expected interest rates. U.S. inflation jumping the most in six months sent two-year Treasury yields above 5% in April as traders slashed Federal Reserve rate cut bets. Benchmark 10-year U.S. yields, up over 40 basis points (bps) at 4.6% in their biggest move since September when fiscal worries mounted, could also hit 5% soon, some investors reckon.

  • Gazans mourn dead after Israeli airstrikes on Rafah

    STORY: The strikes on Rafah, where more than one million people are seeking refuge from months of Israeli bombardment, took place hours before Egypt was expected to host leaders of the Islamist group Hamas to discuss prospects for a ceasefire agreement with Israel.Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas, which controls Gaza, in a military operation that has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, at least 66 of them in the past 24 hours, according to Gaza's health authorities. The war has displaced most of the 2.3 million population and laid much of the enclave to waste.The conflict was triggered by an attack by Hamas militants on Israel on Oct. 7 in which they killed 1,200 people and took 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.An assault on Rafah, which Israel says is the last Hamas stronghold in the Gaza Strip, has been anticipated for weeks but foreign governments and the United Nations have expressed concern that such action could result in a humanitarian disaster given the number of displaced people crammed into the area.

  • Columbia suspends pro-Palestinian protesters after encampment talks stall

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Columbia University on Monday began suspending pro-Palestinian student activists who refused to dismantle a protest camp on the New York City campus after the Ivy League school declared a stalemate in talks seeking to end the polarizing demonstration. University President Nemat Minouche Shafik said in a statement that days of negotiations between student organizers and academic leaders had failed to persuade demonstrators to remove the dozens of tents set up to express opposition to Israel's war in Gaza. The crackdown at Columbia, at the center of Gaza-related protests roiling university campuses across the U.S. in recent weeks, occurred as police at the University of Texas at Austin arrested dozens of students whom they doused with pepper spray at a pro-Palestinian rally.

  • Inside Lindsay Lohan's Life as a Mom, Wife and Netflix Star 20 Years After “Mean Girls”

    The actress recently made a cameo in the musical adaptation of 'Mean Girls' on the big screen