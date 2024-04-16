Public input sought for Hopkins Landing dock renovations

The Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD), is looking for input from the community to help guide the renovations of the Hopkins Landing dock.

Last June, the dock was deemed unsafe to the public following a structural assessment.

An SCRD staff report in June said that the greatest concern is the understructure of the approach and wharfhead. Also noted needing repair or replacement were bearing piles, concrete piles, mooring piles, cross braces, timber guards and float flange replacements.

The report also stated the mooring dolphins around the wharfhead, used by the public for climbing and jumping during the summer pose a health risk and should be removed.

Now, SCRD has hired an engineering consultant and is looking for input from the community for next steps in the project.

Public engagement began on April 16 and will run to May 3.

An open house will be held on May 1 at the Gibsons and Area Community Centre from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., where residents can meet SCRD staff and the contractor working on the renovation.

The open house presentation will also be online, starting at 6 p.m.

Information on the renovation can be found on the SCRD website, where community members are encouraged to share their ideas to improve the dock and their memories.

The SCRD knows that Hopkins Landing is important to the community said Aidan Buckley, SCRD communications and engagement manager.

“For us, it's getting a better sense of what can be done through this renovation process to improve the usability of the dock for people who are using it,” Buckley said.

He said that one of the main things the SCRD hopes to hear from the community is what they use the dock for, such as walks, social gatherings, swimming or tying up a boat for example.

Once the regional district has a better understanding of how people use the dock they will be able to consider ideas coming forward about improving its usability.

To help better direct public input, the SCRD included a list of what is not in the scope of the project: changes to parking, including the streets around Hopkins Landing are not under SCRD jurisdiction.

Trail improvements are not included as the SCRD does not maintain nearby trails.

Designated swimming areas will not be a part of the project, nor will the project consider increasing the size of the dock.

The approved budget allows for “small improvements,” this means service level upgrades such as a shed or a crane will not be considered.

Jordan Copp is the Coast Reporter’s civic and Indigenous affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

Jordan Copp, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Coast Reporter