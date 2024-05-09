Pupils at home as second building deemed unsafe

Year 7 students at Churchill Community College are being taught from home while a suitable location is found [BBC]

About 200 pupils already being taught away from their school due to weak concrete are now learning from home after a temporary classroom was deemed unsafe.

Churchill Community College in Wallsend was to move its Year 7 students to council-owned offices on Tuesday, but plans were pulled due to concerns with its windows.

North Tyneside Council said it was "disappointed" it has been unable to provide "safe and face-to-face learning".

It comes as the school's head teacher, Paul Johnson, announced he would be resigning the end of the academic year.

In February, two areas of the school were closed after structural checks found cracking and gaps in concrete ceiling blocks.

It is not the same as Raac, the concrete building material which led to schools across England being closed.

A structural report makes clear that while individual blocks are at risk of collapse, there is no concern as to the overall stability of the building, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Year 7 students were temporarily moved to Monkseaton High School, however due to the exam period there is no longer enough space.

The pupils were set to move to an office at Cobalt Business Exchange before problems were discovered with its windows, making it unsuitable.

Samples of the concrete were taken from the ceiling of Churchill Community College for testing [BBC]

Jon Ritchie, director of resources at North Tyneside Council, said: "Temporarily using a business building allows us to maintain face-to-face learning, but adaptations must be made to ensure it’s safe and appropriate.

"This is a short-term measure during the exam period at Monkseaton High School, which meant that school could not offer the space it has over recent months, and will do again from mid-June."

The students have been told they will have to learn remotely while a solution is found.

PE and some maths lessons will continue to be held at Churchill Community College.

The situation has been described as a "farce" by the GMB union.

"It is causing massive stress and anxiety for children, parents carers and staff," said activist Craig Thompson.

"North Tyneside needs to get these children somewhere suitable to learn ASAP."

North Tyneside Council has carried out checks on the school building [BBC]

In January, the school was rated "inadequate" following an Ofsted inspection, and is now being turned into an academy.

Mr Johnson's resignation after four years at the helm was announced to parents in a letter on Tuesday.

"Paul has led the school through one of our most challenging periods and worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of students and the school community," the letter said.

"He was committed to quickly and safely getting pupils back to face-to-face education and advocating for Churchill on all levels."

Lisa Cook, assistant director of education at North Tyneside Council, said: “We would like to thank Paul for his work as headteacher over the past four years.

“We are working closely with the school to appoint a headteacher and we will share more with parents and carers as soon as an appointment has been made.”

