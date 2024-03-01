Puzzle solutions for Friday, March 1, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: LASSO MODEM CURFEW SEESAW
Answer: The locust who had gotten lost was now back and enjoying his - "SWARM" WELCOME
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"When I sing, I try to live the ... emotion of the song. The space I'm in doesn't exist. It's another world." − Roger Daltry
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
MARCH, WHEN DAYS ARE GETTING LONG, LET THY GROWING HOURS BE STRONG TO SET RIGHT SOME WINTRY WRONG. − CAROLINE MAY
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHAT WOULD ONE CALL THE SIMPLIFIED INFORMAL LANGUAGE COMMON AMONG MAILMEN? CARRIER PIDGIN.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
MAY JUNE JULY MARCH APRIL
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
NINES, SELLING, GUILD, DINER, RESERVED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
MEATY
SEVENTEEN
SIMPSONS
WATER
FOREVER
LATKES
RIVERBED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
It's a colourful world
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
