Puzzle solutions for Friday, March 8, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: UTTER BLESS HAIRDO SCRIBE
Answer: The thief pretended she was in love with her mark and then − STOLE HIS "ART"
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The power of the right song coupled with a great performance equals magic." − Composer Carole Bayer Sager
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
LIFE'S MOST PERSISTENT AND URGENT QUESTION IS, WHAT ARE YOU DOING FOR OTHERS? − MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
I HEARD THAT WHEN THE TONGUE-TWISTER CHAMP WAS CONVICTED, HE WAS GIVEN A SUPER-TOUGH SENTENCE.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ROME BERN PARIS MADRID
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
CACTI, INTENT, TEACH, HEARTBEAT, TRACHEA
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
RACHEL
JOUSTED
DERMATOLOGY
LIMPING
NIGHTSTAND
WHITEHEAD
MYKONOS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
At the Boxing Day test
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
