Puzzle solutions for Friday, March 8, 2024

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: UTTER BLESS HAIRDO SCRIBE

Answer: The thief pretended she was in love with her mark and then − STOLE HIS "ART"

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"The power of the right song coupled with a great performance equals magic." − Composer Carole Bayer Sager

Cryptoquote

LIFE'S MOST PERSISTENT AND URGENT QUESTION IS, WHAT ARE YOU DOING FOR OTHERS? − MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

Cryptoquip

I HEARD THAT WHEN THE TONGUE-TWISTER CHAMP WAS CONVICTED, HE WAS GIVEN A SUPER-TOUGH SENTENCE.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

ROME BERN PARIS MADRID

Lexigo

CACTI, INTENT, TEACH, HEARTBEAT, TRACHEA

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

RACHEL JOUSTED DERMATOLOGY LIMPING NIGHTSTAND WHITEHEAD MYKONOS

Find the Words

At the Boxing Day test

Kubok

