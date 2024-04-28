Puzzle solutions for Sunday, April 28, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Answer: BOTANY COARSE DELUGE SHADOW CONVOY DECENTAt 11:59 PM and 59 seconds, — ANOTHER DAY GOES “BYE”
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
IF YOU LIKE TO PUT GARMENTS ON TROUT AND TAKE PHOTOS OF THEM, I'D SAY YOU'RE SHOOTING FISH IN APPAREL.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SEAL WHALE OTTER BEAVER MANATEE DOLPHIN
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
THERE, ETHEREAL, LANTERN, NEITHER, RANTING
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
PATRONIZE
LONGHAIR
FOUNDLING
SNAP
BEYONCE
ELDEST
PREGNANT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
You can smell the eucalyptus
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
