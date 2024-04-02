Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: PILOT APRON PIGLET AFFIRM

Answer: She couldn’t decide whether to choose heads or tails and kept — FLIP-FLOPPING

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"As anyone who goes into dog rescue knows, it is not a for-profit business, but the rewards are priceless for me." − Emmylou Harris

Cryptoquote

SPRING WILL COME AND SO WILL HAPPINESS. HOLD ON. LIFE WILL GET WARMER. − ANITA KRIZZAN

Cryptoquip

STINGING INSECTS THAT HAVE DIED, BUT THEN BECOME MYSTERIOUSLY REVITALIZED: ZOM-BEES.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BED DESK SOFA TABLE ARMOIRE

Lexigo

EDITED, DIETER, RETINA, ARTERIES, STINGING

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

GUNN BELTED PHOTOGRAPHS COMPONENTS REGIFT JUGGLERS IMPLODED

Find the Words

Playing for fun

Kubok

