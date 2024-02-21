Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ADMIT DRAWN DETECT ENROLL
Answer: They ran into a detour, but they weren't − DETERRED
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"I can fathom anything, man. I love biting off more than I can chew and figuring it out." − Director Jordan Peele
Cryptoquote
I GOT ALL MY BOYHOOD IN VANILLA WINTER WAVES AROUND THE KITCHEN STONE. − JACK KEROUAC
Cryptoquip
MY TWO CLOSE BUDDIES ALWAYS SEEM TO JUST LOUNGE ABOUT THROUGHOUT THE DAY MAKING CRONY JOKES.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
THAI HINDI LATIN POLISH ITALIAN
Lexigo
DISCS, SIEGE, ENDING, GUIDED, DIVISIVE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
RESTRICTED
LACING
JUAN
MORAL
ACCLIMATES
BANTERED
ADVISING
Find the Words
King's Indian Attack opening
Kubok
