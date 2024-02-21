Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ADMIT DRAWN DETECT ENROLL

Answer: They ran into a detour, but they weren't − DETERRED

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I can fathom anything, man. I love biting off more than I can chew and figuring it out." − Director Jordan Peele

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

I GOT ALL MY BOYHOOD IN VANILLA WINTER WAVES AROUND THE KITCHEN STONE. − JACK KEROUAC

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

MY TWO CLOSE BUDDIES ALWAYS SEEM TO JUST LOUNGE ABOUT THROUGHOUT THE DAY MAKING CRONY JOKES.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

THAI HINDI LATIN POLISH ITALIAN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

DISCS, SIEGE, ENDING, GUIDED, DIVISIVE

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

RESTRICTED LACING JUAN MORAL ACCLIMATES BANTERED ADVISING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

King's Indian Attack opening

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 02/21/2024 - USA TODAY