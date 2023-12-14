Quebec to double budget in fight against homophobia and transphobia

Quebec is set to unveil its action plan to fight against homophobia and transphobia Thursday. Radio-Canada sources say the government will double its budget for the file. (CBC - image credit)

Quebec plans to double its budget devoted to the fight against homophobia and transphobia to nearly $24 million, Radio-Canada has learned. The minister responsible for this file, Martine Biron, is due to unveil her full plan Thursday morning in Montreal.

This is the largest amount ever granted to this cause in Quebec since the very first plan to fight homophobia was adopted by Jean Charest's Liberal government in 2011.

A total of $23.7 million will fund the action plan to fight against homophobia and transphobia 2023-2028 — more than twice the amount invested in the previous plan, some $10 million for the 2017-2022 period.

Biron had delayed the announcement of her action plan, which was due in September.

Radio-Canada sources say the new plan will focus on three main goals: ensuring the stability and continuity of community action, promoting respect for the rights of LGBTQ+ people and improving practices in public services.

At a press conference scheduled for Thursday morning in Montreal, Minister Martine Biron is expected to unveil a total of 44 measures. Some of these measures will be taken from the previous plan and enhanced, while others will be entirely new measures.

Easing community anxieties

This comes just two days after the government faced backlash for delaying the implementation of X gender markers on provincial IDs and one week after announcing its committee studying gender identity issues that didn't include anyone from the LGBT community.

However, Radio-Canada sources believe the plan will be welcomed by the community and appease some anxieties.

It's expected that $11 million will be used to fund community organizations and strengthen support networks for people of sexual and gender diversity.

Among other things, the government plans to create an LGBTQ+ award as early as 2024, as well as a web directory that would bring together all the tools and resources developed as part of the action plan.

Approximately $4.6 million should be invested to recognize sexual and gender diversity through an awareness-raising strategy aimed at the general public. More targeted content for the sports world and health professionals, in particular, is also planned.

The Bureau de lutte contre l'homophobie et la transphobie will receive $4 million to ensure its continuity within the Quebec government.

The remaining several million dollars will be used, among other things, to create information tools on the rights of LGBTQ+ people and to train public service workers in the realities experienced by LGBTQ+ people.