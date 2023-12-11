Quebec pushes through health-care reform as nurses strike
Quebec’s government pushed through a sweeping health-care reform bill over the weekend as thousands of nurses join a massive provincewide public sector worker strike.
Hamas fighters have begun to surrender in the north, Israel claimed, as it “intensified the fighting” in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza.
"Canadians think the Titanic was a real event and not just a movie, how dumb can you be."
We need to talk about Ukraine. While the world’s attention has been focused on the war between Israel and Hamas, grim tremors have been shaking that rich, black soil. Ukraine’s counteroffensive has failed – or, in Volodymyr Zelensky’s words, “did not achieve the desired results”.
Laura Cruise, 48, suffered with pain and discomfort for years before one half-hour Zoom appointment with a specialist changed her life.
A recent killing spree in the Mexican border city of Tijuana could have been lifted from a TV script: enraged drug lords hunting down corrupt police officers who stole a drug shipment. Two of the officers suspected of the theft have been killed, prosecutors say. It is the latest blow for Tijuana which has the most homicides of any city in Mexico, with about double the number of the place that comes second — the border city of Ciudad Juarez.
The former president came under fire in his 2016 campaign for comments from an interview with "Access Hollywood" The post Donald Trump Says a ‘Fantastic General’ Praised His ‘Grab ‘Em By The P–y’ Tape Response as the ‘Bravest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
NY AG Letitia James said Donald Trump's pricey expert witnesses are helping her case, with one admitting valuations on some properties were not "proper" or "reasonable."
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump said Sunday he has decided against testifying for a second time at his New York civil fraud trial, posting on social media that he “VERY SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY” testified last month and saw no need to appear again. Trump had been expected to return to the witness stand Monday as the last big defense witness in the trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit. The case threatens Trump’s real estate empire and cuts to the heart of his image as a succe
Israeli hostages were singled out for especially brutal treatment by their Hamas captors, Thai farm workers freed by the terror group have said.
New York Attorney General Letitia James said that experts called for former President Trump’s defense this week actually helped her legal case alleging Trump and his company falsified business records. “Donald Trump can continue to try to distract from reality. You can continue to call me names,” she said in a video message Friday. “But…
In a YouGov study, three in 10 people in the UK report being sexually inactive, with almost a fifth of people aged 40 to 44 not having sex. By the age of 74, this figure jumps to 57 per cent. While it’s often difficult to get an entirely accurate picture of people’s intimate lives, one survey suggests that over a quarter of relationships are sexless.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has filed a discrimination complaint on behalf of a Black Muslim Arab American teacher in Maryland, who was placed on administrative leave for her email signature, which included a controversial phrase supporting Palestinian rights.
The gulf between Israel and the US on one hand, and Arab states and much of the rest of the world on the other, couldn't really be greater.
OTTAWA — The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for Monday morning. Applications are expected to open as early as next week, starting with qualifying seniors over the age of 87, but it will take months before they can start to claim the benefits, the officials said in a briefing provided to The Canadian Press on the condition they not be na
A man in his underwear is filmed laying down weapons - but there are questions about what happened.
Heart attack symptoms in women can present like other illnesses, so Jenna Tanner thought she just had the flu. She wants more women to know the signs.
An officer in a small city in western Alabama was placed on administrative leave after video surfaced showing her using a stun gun on a handcuffed Black man last week.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday forcefully condemned sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas during the October 7 attack and blasted those who have not forcefully condemned it or were slow to do so.
Images from Gaza circulating on social media Thursday showed a mass detention by the Israeli military of men who were made to strip to their underwear, kneel on the street, wear blindfolds, and pack into the cargo bed of a military vehicle.
Unrest has emerged among Russian invaders due to the almost complete absence of rotation of soldiers drafted under general mobilization, Ukraine’s HUR Intelligence Main Directorate said on Dec. 8, releasing an audio interception as evidence.