Quebecers to pay respect to Jean-Pierre Ferland ahead of national funeral

A national funeral will be held for Jean-Pierre Ferland Saturday at the Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Members of the public will be able to say one last goodbye to the late singer-songwriter Jean-Pierre Ferland who will be lying in state at the Théâtre Maisonneuve in Montreal's Place des Arts Friday.

The singer died on April 27 at age 89.

People wishing to pay Ferland homage can sign a book of condolence between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Foyer Jean-Gascon.

A national funeral is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mary Queen of the World Cathedral downtown Montreal. The Quebec flag will also fly at half-mast beginning at dawn.

The Quebec government is encouraging people to wear yellow in honour of Ferland's 1970 album Jaune.

Born and raised in Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal borough, Ferland wrote over 450 songs and released some 30 albums.

He won multiple awards and accolades over a career spanning over six decades including Knight of the Order of Quebec, Officer of the Order of Canada and his induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.