Queen Camilla and France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron Coordinate in White for D-Day 80th Anniversary Ceremony at Normandy

Queen Camilla and First Lady of France Brigitte Macron made a united front alongside their spouses during the commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday. Queen Camilla joined King Charles III, clad in military garb, while Brigitte Macron walked alongside her husband, President of France Emmanuel Macron.

For the occasion, both Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron opted for a demonstration of unity through their sartorial statements. The women coordinated their looks in white. For her ensemble, Brigitte fashioned a long-sleeve white coat dress with large exposed buttons and a defined belted waist.

President of France Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron attend the U.K. Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6 in Ver-Sur-Mer, France.

She continued the monochrome motif with a pair of pointed-toe stilettos. Her delicate accessories, including bracelets, a watch and rings complemented the look. Brigitte’s hair was styled with extra volume, while her makeup featured a smokey eye.

As for her look, Queen Camilla fashioned a midi dress with detailing on the lapels of the collar and running down the sides of her long sleeves. The British royal family member also wore a statement brooch, which stood out amongst her other accessories, most notably her pearl earrings.

Queen Camilla meets a young fan with Brigitte Macron during the U.K. Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6 in Ver-Sur-Mer, France.

The queen consort opted for neutral heels, which coordinated with her gloves. Queen Camilla finished the look with an ornate white hat.

Queen Camilla’s latest ensemble isn’t the first she’s worn to a D-Day commemorative ceremony. On Wednesday, the royal attended another commemorative D-Day event alongside husband King Charles and Prince William.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, left, walk with France’s President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they pass the memorial wall at the U.K. Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6 in Ver-Sur-Mer, France.

For the occasion, she opted for a pale pink monochrome look by Fiona Clare and a coordinated hat by Philip Treacy. The pearls Queen Camilla wore for both ceremonies may have been an homage to resilience, both of the veterans who served during World War II and the British royal family.

Pearls are among the strongest gemstones, capable of withstanding the forces of the natural elements.

D-Day commemorates the land, sea and airborne operations by the allied forces in the latter years of World War II. The operation commenced on June 6, 1944. Thousands of civilians and troops died during the military operation, which unfolded largely on the beaches of Normandy in Northern France.

