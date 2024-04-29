Queen Camilla Smiles on Outing After King Charles Announces Return to Royal Work amid His Cancer Diagnosis

The Queen stepped out solo to welcome the all-female crew that won the Ocean Globe Race after some encouraging health news about her husband was revealed

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Queen Camilla hosts the Maiden yachting crew at Clarence House in London on April 29, 2024.

Queen Camilla has lots to smile about.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their 13th wedding anniversary on April 29, the Queen hosted the Maiden yacht crew at Clarence House to celebrate their significant win in the Ocean Globe Race.

The Maiden team became the first ever all-female crew to win an around-the-world yacht race on April 16 when they crossed the finish line in Cowes, England, 153 days after departing in September 2023. Making more history, the groundbreaking crew is also understood to be the most diverse professional sailing crew to ever sail the world.

"Hailing from the U.K., Antigua, U.S.A., South Africa, Puerto Rico, Italy, France and Afghanistan, the crew includes the first black female crew and the first Middle Eastern female crew to race around the world — helping to reflect and celebrate the people, traditions, values and beliefs of the cultures on their 28,000-mile marathon around the world," a statement said.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Queen Camilla (center) hosts the Maiden yachting crew at Clarence House in London on April 29, 2024.

Queen Camilla, 76, appeared in good spirits at the reception, held at the London home she shares with King Charles.

The event marked the Queen’s first solo engagement after Buckingham Palace announced on April 26 that the King, 75, is returning to public-facing royal duties after announcing his cancer diagnosis in February.

According to the palace, the King’s first public-facing engagement will be a visit to a cancer treatment center to meet medical specialists and patients with Queen Camilla on April 30. It's understood that the center has not been directly involved with the monarch’s medical care.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Queen Camilla meets members of the Maiden yachting crew at Clarence House in London on April 29, 2024.

The stop will be the first of several engagements planned for King Charles in the weeks ahead, including hosting a state visit at Buckingham Palace for the Emperor and Empress of Japan in late June.

A palace spokesperson added that the King’s cancer treatment is ongoing and shared a positive sentiment from his doctors.

"His Majesty’s treatment program will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties. Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimize any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on April 30.

"His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise," they added.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty King Charles and Queen Camill arrive for the Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on March 31, 2024.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been photographed attending church together since his cancer diagnosis, which was announced on Feb. 5, including the traditional Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on March 31. There, the royal couple surprised onlookers with a short walkabout after the church service, where the King told a well-wisher, "I'm doing my best!" after she told him to get well soon.

The Queen has been a steady presence and continued with a full royal workload while her husband of 19 years has postponed public-facing duties while receiving cancer treatment, and a palace insider previously told PEOPLE how she would be a unique strength to the King during this time.

"She is his strength and stay like [Prince Philip] was for the late Queen [Elizabeth]," the palace insider said. "She will be great. She will rally him, she will buoy him. She is amazing. She equips him to do the job he has to do."

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Queen Camilla and Tracy Edwards MBE at the Maiden yachting crew at Clarence House in London on April 29, 2024.

At the celebratory Maiden reception, Queen Camilla reconnected with Tracy Edwards MBE. Over 30 years ago, Edwards served as skipper on the 58-foot Maiden yacht in the 1989/90 Whitbread Round the World Race, winning two of six legs and becoming the first all-female crew to participate in an around-the-world yacht race.

The ship was repurposed in 2018 for a world tour to raise awareness and funds for girls’ education, and the future King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the vessel in London. Edwards showed them around the ship there — and Camilla took the wheel!

Julian Simmonds - WPA Pool/Getty Queen Camilla (center) visits the Maiden yacht on Sept. 5, 2018, in London.

Before the modern Maiden team set out in September 2023 for a journey of over 27,000 nautical miles, the Queen wished them luck with a personal message.

"You are all much in my thoughts today, as you cross the start line of the Ocean Globe Race for Maiden’s final race. I do hope that each one of you is proud to be part of such a special crew, bringing Messages of Hope to girls across the world. I wish you fair winds and following seas!," Queen Camilla said in a statement, signing off with her regnal signature, "Camilla R."

