Queen Charlotte boss has disappointing update on season 2

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story creator Shonda Rhimes has provided a disappointing update on season two.

The series, which serves as a prequel to Rhimes' other Netflix regency drama Bridgerton, follows Queen Charlotte's rise to power as well as her relationship with George III.

The six-episode series is a limited one for the time being, with Rhimes now offering an insight into her thoughts on a follow-up season.

Speaking to Variety, she said: "I feel like I'm having a conversation with Netflix! They ask me this question all the time! I'm trying to figure it out still.

Netflix

Related: Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh teases Lady Danbury "off her game" in season 3

"I don't want to tell a story that doesn't need to be told — do you know what I mean? I don't want to make a second season of Queen Charlotte, and you're going to be, like, 'Well, that was not that great'."

This isn't the first time the producer has addressed the possibility of another season. Ahead of the show's release on the streamer last year, Rhimes revealed that she's "not ruling anything out".

"There have been questions, but I'm not having conversations about it yet. I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love," she told Entertainment Weekly.

"But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know."

Netflix

Related: Doctor Who boss teases show's "Bridgerton episode" in new season

While Queen Charlotte's return is not yet on the cards, Bridgerton will be back on screens soon for its anticipated third season — which will be released on Netflix in two parts.

Part One will land on the streamer on May 16, with fans having to wait almost a month for Part Two on June 13.

Season three will focus on the blossoming relationship between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), after Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) got their happily-ever-after in season two.

Bridgerton seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Netflix, along with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Season 3 premieres in two parts, on May 16 and June 13.

You Might Also Like