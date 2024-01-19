Queen says she ‘never liked Lewis Carroll’ as Alice in Wonderland frightened her

The Queen met students dressed as the Mad Hatter and Alice at a poetry recital last year - Doug Seeburg/WPA/Getty Images

The Queen has admitted she was never a fan of author Lewis Carroll because Alice in Wonderland frightened her as a child.

When Camilla, 76, was asked on her Reading Room podcast to choose between Lewis Carroll and Hans Christian Andersen, there was no hesitation.

“Hans Christian Andersen,” she replied.

“I have to admit I’ve never really liked Lewis Carroll. I was rather put off by Alice going down that rabbit hole.

“It always really frightened me as a child. All the Mad Hatters and Red Queens and… it just wasn’t my favourite.”

The Queen does not appear to have let her own views cloud those of others.

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland is one of many books featured on her Reading Room website, as recommended by authors William Boyd, Elif Shafak and Susan Hill.

The actor Richard E Grant read Carroll’s All in the Golden Afternoon, the preface poem to Alice in Wonderland, at the inaugural Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace last June.

Grant said Alice in Wonderland “has been my favourite book since I was seven and I’ve read it every year religiously ever since”.

And at a poetry recital attended by the Queen at a primary school in west London last August, two students performed Carroll’s Jabberwocky dressed as the Mad Hatter and Alice.

The Princess of Wales wrote her university dissertation about Lewis Carroll’s photographs of children - Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA

The Queen’s views may well have prompted a debate with the Princess of Wales.

In her final year reading history of art at university, the Princess wrote her dissertation about Carroll’s photographs of children.

The then Catherine Middleton wrote to the Lewis Carroll Society in November 2004, asking if it could recommend anyone who might help her.

“I am interested in looking at Carroll’s representations of ‘the child’ and whether his photographs support or conflict our notions of childhood,” she wrote.

“If you know of anyone who I could discuss this with, or any one who would be of any help, I would be most grateful if you could put me in touch.”

Duly sent a list of books that might aid her research, she later replied, revealing that she had read “in depth” two of the publications and would “certainly” look at the others.

At her 40th birthday portrait shoot in January 2022, the Princess discussed her passion for photography with Italian photographer Paolo Roversi.

She told him she was particularly inspired by Julia Margaret Cameron, the pioneering female photographer of the 19th century and Carroll.

In 2018, it was claimed that the Duke of Sussex had considered buying a £24,000 first edition of Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass, as a christening present for his nephew, Prince Louis, but eventually plumped for a 1926 first edition of A A Milne’s Winnie the Pooh, for £8,000.

