Race? What race? ‘Old Hollywood’ Travis Kelce in fedora wows Kentucky Derby crowd

Oh, was there a horse race at Churchill Downs on Saturday?

We jest, but Travis Kelce grabbed almost as much attention as the horses at the Kentucky Derby.

He didn’t even walk the red carpet with other A-listers — Smokey Robinson, Chris Tucker, Wynonna Judd, Martha Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, Kid Rock and Richie Sambora among them — but he was definitely a mane attraction and it’s no secret why.

NBC commentators noted the Chiefs tight end, who is dating Taylor Swift, didn’t bring a guest. Swift’s fans had hoped to see the couple at some point this weekend — in Kentucky or at Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix — before she resumes her Eras Tour in Paris on May 9.

But they were just as excited to shower Kelce with praise for his pinstriped, double-breasted suit accessorized with a navy fedora, a jaunty feather tucked into the band.

Travis Kelce at the Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/xePSVVmgl0 — Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) May 4, 2024

New pics alert!! Travis Kelce at the Kentucky Derby!! OMG!! I mean WOW Travis!! pic.twitter.com/gIkgUqy7qH — Travis Kelce pics (@traviskelcepics) May 4, 2024

“Travis is giving old Hollywood I love it,” tweeted one X user.

“Trav looking like a gangster.”

“Travis Kelce in his superstar Era. When he doesn’t have the most famous woman in the world on his arm he’s taking over your local town with his gentleman charms.”

Kentucky Derby royalty! I seriously wouldn’t be placing my bet on anyone but Travis Kelce! pic.twitter.com/gTElkk9Vov — TayNTravs_Eyes (@TayNTrav) May 4, 2024

The Chiefs tight end stood out in the crowd in a light-colored, double-breasted suit and navy fedora.

Kelce and teammate Isiah Pacheco, who was also there, must have gotten the white-suit memo. The running back walked the red carpet in a white suit and sunglasses.

At a pre-Derby gala Friday night, Pacheco and Chiefs offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Mike Caliendo walked a red carpet together, stylishly repping the Super Bowl winners at horse racing’s most prestigious event.

Kansas City Chiefs players Creed Humphrey, Isiah “Pop” Pacheco and Mike Caliendo as well as TV personality Star Jones have arrived at the Trifecta Gala.https://t.co/NX7ILAGz9a pic.twitter.com/rvS4NQrMgG — WHAS11 News (@WHAS11) May 4, 2024

Meanwhile on Saturday, more than 900 miles away in Miami, their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, didn’t need a red carpet either to grab attention as he and wife Brittany Mahomes arrived at the Miami Grand Prix ahead of Sunday’s race.

#Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes arrives with his wife Brittany to the F1 Miami Grand Prix. Mahomes is an investor in Alpine’s F1 team, among his many investments into other sports. Mahomes also won his first Super Bowl here in Miami. #f1mia #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/2u3T4eg6nj — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) May 4, 2024

Patrick Mahomes has arrived in the Miami GP paddock #F1 pic.twitter.com/00RQ1VcHKE — Madeline Coleman (@mwc13_3) May 4, 2024

Last year Mahomes, Kelce and a group of other professional athletes became part owners of the Formula One Alpine Racing team.

Fans now hope to see Kelce cap a busy weekend by joining his fellow Formula One owner in Miami before possibly flying to Paris to join Swift on tour.