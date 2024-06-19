Rachel Lindsay Shares the 'Freeing' Advice Tia Mowry Gave Her Following Divorce from Bryan Abasolo

Lindsay discusses the words of wisdom Mowry offered about moving on from her four-year marriage

Arnold Turner/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty Rachel Lindsay and Tia Mowry.

Rachel Lindsay is moving on from her divorce from Bryan Abasolo with a little help from Tia Mowry.

The former Bachelorette shared that Mowry — who divorced her ex Cory Hardrict in April 2023 — had some wise words for Lindsay about starting her new chapter.

"She said, 'Don't look at the past, it will hold you back. Don't look at the future, it'll give you anxiety,'” Lindsay told E! News of Mowry, 45. “'Every day, stay in the present because every day you make it through and you get stronger.' And I say that to myself every single morning."

Mowry’s advice couldn’t have come at a better time for Lindsay, who admitted she was experiencing “so much anxiety” about “trying to control future.”

Related: 'The Bachelorette's' Rachel Lindsay Reveals Why She Chose Bryan Abasolo

Rodin Eckenroth/Variety via Getty Rachel Lindsay in Beverly Hills, California in April 2024.

"I am a Taurus, I am an enneagram eight, and my biggest fear is loss of control, and that's the space that I'm in now,” Lindsay continued. “And so when she said that to me, it was like a burden had lifted off. It was very freeing.”

While the reality star, 39, continues to travel and spend time with friends — activities she called “healing” — she finds that self-reflection and self-care are particularly helpful.

“I'm doing things that can heal me from within, and then I'll be better on the outside,” she explained. “So that's meditation, that's prayer, that's exercise, that's stepping outside and just being one with nature, that's spending more time with family and friends, that is changing my hair color so I look and feel good. As I'm stepping into the summer, maybe we're dabbling in a little bit of hot girl summer, maybe not. I step my toe in. We'll see what happens."

Related: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's Relationship Timeline

Leon Bennett/Getty Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay in Beverly Hills, California in November 2023.

Lindsay’s divorce from Abasolo has understandably been difficult for her. The two first met on The Bachelorette in 2017 and married in 2019, with their relationship largely playing out in the public eye until Lindsay set boundaries with the public about sharing personal details in July 2022.

"Let me be frank, Bryan is none of your business," she wrote. "I am joking…. well, half joking. I totally understand the reasoning behind the inquiries, the curiosity, and the interest. We met on a reality television show centered on finding love. The audience became invested in our story, our love, and our future."

"So quite naturally, the audience wants to know what we are doing, if we are okay, and what is next for our future," Lindsay continued. "They want the love story to still play out for their public perception. But our contractual public story, ended on August 7, 2017."

After Abasolo filed for divorce in December 2023 after four years of marriage, Lindsay opened up the support she received following the split during an episode of her podcast Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay.

"I didn't think I'd get emotional," she said on the podcast then, adding, “You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you.”

Related: Bryan Abasolo Clears Up Misconceptions About Rachel Lindsay Divorce as He Says He Did 'Sacrifice' for Marriage

True Botanicals

“Obviously it’s a difficult time — if you’ve read the headlines — and you’re probably wondering why I would even work,” she continued. “But to be honest with you, I need to distract myself from myself, and the best way to do that is to do something that I love, and I love Higher Learning.”

While Lindsay refrained from sharing more details then, she promised, "I will eventually, but now is not the time, [I’m] just trying to take it day by day."

During an appearance on Hidden Gems with Natasha Parker in June, Lindsay weighed in on the topic of prenups, advising that "everybody should have a prenup." (She and Abasolo never signed one.)

"We [Bryan and I] weren't on the same page with prenups, and I didn't want it to be a bigger issue, so we didn't have one," she said. "You know, hindsight's 20/20. I would've done it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I'm not the same person that I was when I got married,” she added. “And that's why a prenup is necessary, because you're dealing with dissolving a marriage, and you're two different people. My mistake is expecting that people will handle it in the same way.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.