Rageh Omaar recovering at home after becoming unwell on air on ITV News at Ten

ITV News presenter Rageh Omaar has thanked everyone for their "good wishes" after he became unwell while hosting News at Ten.

In a statement, ITV said he had received medical treatment and was now recovering at home with his family.

Omaar, 56, said he had been "determined to finish presenting the programme".

Concern for Omaar spread on social media when he appeared to be struggling to read the bulletins while presenting ITV's News at Ten programme on Friday.

"I would like to thank everyone for their kindness and good wishes, especially all the medical staff, all my wonderful colleagues at ITV News, and our viewers who expressed concern," said Omaar in a statement, adding he was grateful for the support given.

No further details of Omaar's condition or what happened to him during the broadcast have been released.

However, ITV pulled the programme from its scheduled re-runs on ITV+1, with a message instead telling viewers that ITV was "temporarily unable to bring you our +1 service".