Raising a ‘cuppa’ at Mothers’ Day Tea in Whitney

The Whitney Seniors New Outlook held a Mothers’ Day Tea at the Whitney Seniors’ Centre on May 6. The cost was $10 per person, and attendees were able to partake in a delicious salad lunch, coffee and tea, a few dessert selections, games, door prizes and great conversation. Elaine Szczygiel with the Whitney Seniors New Outlook comments on the tea.

Szczygiel told Bancroft This Week on May 6 that the Whitney Seniors New Outlook has been doing the tea for several years now. “We are serving a salad buffet, a variety of cakes for dessert, tea and coffee. As in past year, we are expecting 20 people to attend,” she says.

Szczygiel says that unfortunately not as many people attend as they would like to see come by, however the group that comes each year looks forward to it and enjoys the celebration and socializing. “We will have games, door prizes, and the lucky winner of the 50/50 fundraiser will also be announced. The winner will receive $858,” she says.

The winner of the 50/50 draw was Barry MacDonald. Everyone enjoyed the salads available for the lunch, including coffee and tea. There was also a nice selection of desserts afterward and door prizes were awarded. They were won by Bev Etmanski, Pat Harper, Joyce Tansley and Charlene Alexander.

While they had initially planned to play some new board games the Seniors New Outlook had recently acquired like rotating Scrabble and Crockinole, Szczygiel told Bancroft This Week that plans changed and games weren’t played after dessert. “Everyone just preferred to sit back and enjoy the socializing with each other through conversations,” she says. “The wonderful comments we received from everyone was an indication how much they enjoyed it.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times