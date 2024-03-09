Raleigh man faces child sex offense charges in 26-year-old case

A 63-year-old man faces charges of first-degree sexual offense and indecent liberties after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile in 1998, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night.

Charles Russell Walton of 6601 Brandywine Rd., Raleigh, is being held on $500,000 secured bond at the Wake County Detention Center after deputies arrested him Thursday.

The sheriff’s office began its investigation after receiving a report on Nov. 28. Charges were filed “after a thorough investigation and consulting with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office,” a Wake sheriff’s news release said.

“Due to the nature of these crimes, no additional information is available,” the sheriff’s office said.