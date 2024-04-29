Ralph Yarl’s family sues Andrew Lester, homeowners association in wake of teen’s shooting

The mother of Ralph Yarl on Monday filed a lawsuit on her son’s behalf against Andrew Lester and his homeowners association related to the shooting in April 2023 that left the teen severely injured.

Cleopatra Nagbe filed the civil lawsuit on her son’s behalf in Clay County Circuit Court against Lester and the Highland Acres Homes Association Inc., saying that they were careless and negligent in the shooting.

Lester faces felony first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges in the shooting. A motion hearing is set for May 6th, but Lester’s attorney has asked a judge that his client not be required to appear because “logistical considerations make it difficult” for him to make appearances.

On April 17 last year, Yarl, now 17, went to a home in the Northland to pick up his twin brothers. Yarl went to the wrong address by mistake and rang the doorbell of a home in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Street. Yarl had intended to go to a home one street over, on Northeast 115th Terrace.

Within seconds of seeing Yarl on his doorstep, Lester opened fire, shooting Yarl twice, according to court documents. Lester, then 84, called police and told them he feared for his safety when he answered the door and saw Yarl.

Lester has pleaded not guilty and a jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 7.

The case quickly spread nationwide, with celebrities and politicians, including President Joe Biden, weighing in. Many raised concerns about the shooting being racially motivated — Lester is white and Yarl is Black — and voiced outrage over gun violence and inequality in the criminal justice system.

Family contends defendants actions negligent, careless

In the lawsuit filed Monday, Yarl’s family contends the teen never posed or issued a threat to Lester, nor did the Yarl do anything to warrant Lester brandishing a firearm and shooting him. His family contends that Lester shot the teen multiple times without warning or being provoked, seriously injuring Yarl.

They contend the Highland Acres Homes Association was aware or should have been aware of Lester’s propensity for violence, access to dangerous weapons and racial prejudice, according to lawsuit. Yarl’s family also contends the homeowners association failed to warn him about the danger Lester posed and failed to keep Lester from causing harm to the teen.

Yarl’s family contends that Lester was careless and negligent by failing to speak with and determining the reason Yarl was at the home, by displaying and pointing a firearm at the teen and by shooting the unarmed teen without giving prior warning. The lawsuit also contends that Lester was careless and negligent in not giving aid to Yarl after shooting him.

The family contends the homeowners association was careless and negligent in part by creating an atmosphere where Lester could shoot Yarl after ringing Lester’s doorbell and failing to inform or educate Lester about the dangers of firing a gun within the grounds of the homeowners association.

Yarl’s family seek an unspecified amount in excess of the court’s jurisdictional limit, plus court costs.

Yarl’s local counsel Clinton Adams Jr. filed the lawsuit in Clay County Circuit Court and it was assigned to Judge Shane Terril Alexander. Attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Cannon D. Lambert Sr. are also listed as representing Yarl’s family.