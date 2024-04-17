Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Florida home raided by IRS, cars and other items seized

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine had several of his cars and other personal items seized from his home in Lake Worth, Fla., on Wednesday, as IRS agents and local police raided the residence.

A video posted to social media shows several of the vehicles with papers taped to the windshield, identifying Tekashi by his legal name, Daniel Hernández, and claiming that his property was being seized for “nonpayment of internal revenue taxes.”

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to TMZ that they were dispatched to assist IRS agents in the area.

Sources who witnessed the raid on Wednesday claimed that federal agents entered Tekashi’s home and confiscated several items, in addition to towing away multiple vehicles.

One of the cars also had several bullet holes in the driver’s side window, clearly visible in the video posted to social media.

Tekashi, a 27-year-old New York native, was not home at the time of the raid. He’s currently in the Dominican Republic, according to sources who spoke with TMZ.

He’s been spending a lot of time in the country, where he’s dealing with additional legal troubles stemming from a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend, reggae singer Yailin la Mas Viral.

In January, the “Trollz” rapper was arrested by local police for allegedly assaulting Yailin, but was later released on multiple conditions as the investigation was ongoing.

The incident came just months after Tekashi was arrested for assaulting music producers at a seaside hotel in the Dominican Republic in October of last year.

He was also previously accused in the U.S. of weaponizing violent gang Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and turning them into his own “personal hit squad.” The rapper initially faced a minimum of nearly 50 years in prison, but he was sentenced in 2019 to just two years behind bars.

When the pandemic hit, Tekashi, who has asthma, was put on house arrest to protect his health, and completed his sentence in August 2020.