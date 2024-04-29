Rare dove fledges at Paignton Zoo

BBC
·1 min read

A rare dove - extinct in the wild - has hatched and fledged at Paignton Zoo.

The Socorro dove chick is the third of its kind to have been raised at the zoo over the past four years.

The species is notoriously difficult to breed and parents often fail to incubate or rear the chicks successfully, experts said.

The dove is native to Socorro Island near Mexico, but was classed as extinct due to hunting, human development and invasive predatory mammals.

It is believed the birds now only exist in zoo collections.

Pete Smallbones, Paignton Zoo curator of birds, said: "We're incredibly pleased to have successfully raised another one of these precious birds.

"The chick is fully fledged - meaning that it can now fly - and can be seen in the Cottage Aviary, near to the red pandas."

Paignton Zoo successfully bred two other Socorro doves in 2020.

Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

