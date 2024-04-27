RCMP make arrests, lay charges and find stolen truck

The Western Valley Region RCMP’s West District announced the arrest of a man and a woman and the recovery of a truck stolen from a Nackawic residence on April 20.

In a media release on April 25, the RCMP reported the arrest of a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman from Beaconsfield concerning the truck theft and flight from police.

In a press release on April 22, the RCMP asked for the public’s help to locate the stolen 2004 Ford F150.

The RCMP explained that police received information on April 21 that someone observed the white truck spray-painted black in Monquart, north of Bath.

Police officers later located the vehicle travelling south on Highway 130. As the vehicle driver immediately sped off, driving in and out of oncoming traffic, police did not pursue

While the release confirmed that police identified an individual in connection with the theft, it asked for the public’s help locating the truck.

In its April 24 media release, the RCMP explained that it received several reports of the truck being sighted in the Johnville area.

The investigation, involving the RCMP Air Services, RCMP Police Dog Services, the West District Community Crime Reduction Unit, and general duty members, went into action.

The RCMP release explained that police eventually located the truck at a residence on South Johnville Road.

As police approached the truck, they observed two suspects running towards a white car they used to flee the scene.

“The car was later located in a wooded area nearby,and Police Dog Services tracked the suspects to a well-known residence in the area,” the RCMP said in the release.

The police executed a search warrant at the residence and arrested a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman at the scene.

The RCMP said Marshall Dylon Turner attended Woodstock provincial court to face charges of possession of stolen property valued at over $5,000, two counts of possession of stolen property valued at under $5,000, two counts of probation breach, flight from police, and dangerous driving.

The court remanded Turner into custody until his return to court on Thursday, April 25.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun