Real Salt Lake faces the LA Galaxy following shutout win

Real Salt Lake (6-2-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (5-2-4, third in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Los Angeles -103, Real Salt Lake +242, Draw +273; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Sporting Kansas City 1-0, Real Salt Lake faces the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy are 5-2-3 in conference games. The Galaxy are 3-1 in one-goal matches.

RSL is 4-1-2 against Western Conference opponents. Christian Arango leads the sixth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with nine goals. RSL has scored 18.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has scored five goals and added two assists for the Galaxy. Riqui Puig has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Arango has scored nine goals with two assists for RSL. Andres Gomez has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 5-2-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

RSL: 6-1-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Dejan Joveljic (injured).

RSL: Jose Kevin Bonilla (injured), Diego Luna (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured), Matt Crooks (injured), Marcelo Silva (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press